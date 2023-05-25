- USD/MXN rebounds to around 17.8040 after a more than 2000-pip dip.
- Robust US labor market data and Q1 growth revision boost the USD/MXN from 17.7000 to a daily high of 17.8785.
- Upcoming data: Mexico’s Q1 GDP, US Durable Good Orders, and Consumer Sentiment reports are set to sway the USD/MXN exchange rate.
USD/MXN stages recovery after diving more than 2000 pips, below the 20-day Exponential Moving Avera(EMA), which, acting as a solid support price level, capped the USD/MXN pair losses amidst a risk-off impulse. US political developments about raising the debt ceiling, and upbeat economic data amidst political uncertainty in Mexico, were the main drivers of USD/MXN price action. At the time of writing, the USD/MXN climbs and trades at around 17.8040.
Political uncertainty in Mexico and robust US data drive USD/MXN recovery; upcoming economic readings to impact the exchange rate
Discussion in Washington shows signs of moving forwards, according to US President Joe Biden, while Kevin McCarthy, the US House Speakers added that not “everybody is going to be happy at the end of the day” regarding making some concessions as Democrats and Republicans try to agree on a deal.
Aside from hits, the economy of the United States continues to grow, as shown by solid labor market data and a revision of growth figures for Q1 2023. Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending on May 20 rose by 229K less than the 245K expected by analysts, while the Q1 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) on its second estimate jumped to 1.3%, from 1.1% in the advanced and estimated data.
Once the US data crossed the wires, the USD/MXN increased from around the daily low of 17.7000 to the daily high of 17.8785. Notably, the US Dollar Index (DXY), a gauge that measures the buck’s value against a basket of six currencies, is trading nearby two-month highs reached during the day at 104.312, putting some ground between the 200-day EMA at 103.748 and the current price.
Across the border, the Mexican economic agenda revealed the Trade Balance of Mexico, which printed a deficit of $2,965 billion in April when adjusted for seasonal swings, INEGI reported.
During the week, the USD/MXN traded with gains of 0.30% after achieving two successive weeks of losses, dragging the pair to multi-year new lows at around 17.4238. However, the USD/MXN has been recovering more than 2.50% since the last week, as the USD/MXN pair is approaching the psychological 18.0000 figure.
Upcoming events
The Mexican economic agenda will feature final readings for Q1 Gross Domestic Product (GDP), expected at 1% in QoQ readings, while compared to the last year, the Mexican economy is estimated to grow by 3.9%. Worse than predicted figures, the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) pausing rates could trigger flows toward the safe-haven US Dollar, sending the USD/MXN pair toward the 18.00 handle. On the US front, Durable Good Orders, Consumer Sentiment, and the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment are expected to rock the boat in the USD/MXN exchange rate.
USD/MXN Technical Levels
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|17.8407
|Today Daily Change
|0.0405
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23
|Today daily open
|17.8002
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|17.7782
|Daily SMA50
|18.0536
|Daily SMA100
|18.3522
|Daily SMA200
|19.0691
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|17.9817
|Previous Daily Low
|17.7666
|Previous Weekly High
|17.7978
|Previous Weekly Low
|17.4203
|Previous Monthly High
|18.4018
|Previous Monthly Low
|17.9329
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|17.8488
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|17.8995
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|17.7174
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|17.6345
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|17.5023
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|17.9324
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|18.0646
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|18.1474
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD closes in on 1.0700 amid broad USD strength
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure in the American session and dropped to its lowest level since late March near 1.0700. Stronger-than-forecast PCE inflation data and hawkish comments from Fed's Mester provide a boost to the US Dollar and weigh on the pair.
GBP/USD loses bullish momentum after US data, falls below 1.2350
GBP/USD has reversed its direction and erased a large portion of its daily gains on Friday after the data from the US showed that the annual core PCE inflation edged higher to 4.7% in April. Although the pair clings to small daily gains below 1.2350, it remains on track to end the third straight week in negative territory.
Gold erases daily gains, holds above $1,940
Gold price turned south and declined to the $1,940 area in the American session on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds stead above 3.8% after stronger-than-expected core PCE inflation data from the US, not allowing XAU/USD to gain traction.
Ethereum price to outpace Bitcoin price as ETH jumps over key hurdle where BTC fumbles
ETH is working on its recovery after it dipped to a two-week low on Thursday. While Bitcoin price has failed to make a similar move and head back above $26,500, Ethereum is outpacing Bitcoin and has been able to push above $1,800.
Ford Stock: New agreement will give customers access to 12,000 Tesla chargers
Ford (F) stock has advanced about 2.5% early Friday following CEO Chris Farley’s announcement that Ford owners will be able to charge their EVs at Tesla Superchargers beginning in early 2024.