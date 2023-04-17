USD/MXN soars above 18.0000 as Fed hints more hikes; rate cut expectations pushed back

- Risk-off impulse triggered outflows from the emerging market Mexican Peso, boosting the US Dollar.
- The NY Fed Manufacturing Index climbed as business conditions improved.
- USD/MXN Price Analysis: Downward biased, but it could aim towards 18.7000 if it clears 18.2000.
The USD/MXN advances as the Mexican Peso (MXN) weakens, courtesy of hawkish commentary by Federal Reserve (Fed) officials. Increasing woes that the Fed would keep tightening monetary conditions, alongside investors pushing back the first rate cut to November 2023, augmented US Dollar demand. At the time of writing, the USD/MXN is trading at 18.0755 after hitting a low of 17.9142.
Investors favor US Dollar with a potential Fed rate hike and Banxico’s easing
Investors’ sentiment deteriorated as the US Dollar (USD) advanced. Traders seeking safety bought the US Dollar, as shown by its US Dollar Index (DXY). The DXY, which tracks the American Dollar value against a basket of six currencies, extends its gains, up 0.56%, at 102.140.
Expectations for the upcoming May meeting of the US Federal Reserve, the CME FedWatch Tool, foresees an 88.7% chance for a 25 bps rate hike to the 5.00% - 5.25% range.
Earlier, a report by the New York Fed revealed that manufacturing activity in the region unexpectedly expanded in April due to a jump in new orders and shipments. The Empire State Manufacturing Index advanced 10.8, above estimates for a -18 plunge. The poll highlighted that factories were more optimistic about general business conditions.
On the Mexican front, a light economic calendar keeps traders leaning on the latest monetary policy decision by the Bank of Mexico (Banxico), which raised rates by “only” 25 bps to 11.25% after a series of 50 and 75 bps rate hikes to the TIIE. Banxico’s moderated the pace of interest-rate increases as the institution is near to end of its tightening cycle.
The latest inflation data in Mexico witnessed a deceleration from 7.62% in February to 6.85% in March. However, the core reading remained above 8%, at 8.09%, from the prior’s month 8.29%, proving to be stickier than foreseen.
What to watch?
The Mexican economic docket is empty. On the other hand, the US calendar would feature housing data alongside additional Fed speakers crossing newswires.
USD/MXN Technical Analysis
From a technical analysis perspective, the USD/MXN is still downward biased. However, the recent leg-up could put up a test to the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 18.1929, which, once cleared, could exacerbate a rally, initially to the 50-day EMA at 18.4035. A breach of the latter and the USD/MXN pair will continue higher towards the 100-day EMA at 18.7272. On the contrary, a fall below 18.0000 can open the door for a re-test of the YTD low at 17.8968.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
