USD/MXN rises toward 19.00 after rebounding from 10-month lows

USD/MXN appreciates as the Mexican Peso loses ground due to risk aversion amid rising Middle East tensions.

US officials have been told that Israel is fully prepared to launch an operation into Iran.

The Banxico may keep its interest rates higher due to a rise in domestic inflation.

USD/MXN edges higher after hitting a 10-month low at 18.82, which was recorded on Wednesday, currently trading around 18.90 during the European hours on Thursday. The pair gains ground as the US Dollar (USD) attracts buyers against the Mexican Peso (MXN) due to increased safe-haven demand amid escalating geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran.

Reuters reported that the United States (US) decided to reduce its personnel from the Middle East. US officials have been told that Israel is fully ready to launch an operation into Iran, reported by CBS News senior White House correspondent Jennifer Jacobs.

On Wednesday, Trump said that the US would not allow Iran to own a nuclear weapon. However, traders await the meeting between the US and Iran scheduled on Sunday for nuclear talks. Axios reporter Barak Ravid reported that White House envoy Steve Witkoff is going to meet Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Muscat on Sunday and discuss the Iranian response to the recent US proposal.

However, the USD/MXN pair faced challenges as the US Dollar (USD) struggled amid increasing odds of the Fed rate cut in September, boosted by cooler-than-expected US inflation in May. The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.4% year-over-year in May, slightly above 2.3% prior but below the market expectations of a 2.5% increase. The core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, climbed 2.8% YoY in May, compared to the consensus of 2.9%.

The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) is expected to maintain its restrictive policy stance, reinforced by a rise in headline inflation to 4.42% and core inflation to 4.06%, its highest in eleven years. The higher policy rate has preserved an appealing real interest rate, attracting capital inflows and supporting the Mexican Peso.