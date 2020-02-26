USD/MXN rises back to 19.20, holds near two-months highs

- Mexican peso drops versus US dollar for the fifth time in a row.
- Risk aversion continues to support the greenback against emerging market currencies.
The USD/MXN is rising again on Wednesday, approaching to February highs. As of writing, it stands at the daily high at 19.21, about to post the highest close since December 12.
The Mexican peso remains under pressure amid risk aversion across global markets. The recovery in equity prices lost strength over the last hours, boosting the USD/MXN back to the 19.20 area.
After falling on Tuesday almost 900 points, the Dow Jones is losing 0.30%; hours ago it was up by more than 1%. The greenback remains strong versus emerging market currencies amid risk aversion, despite the decline in US bond yields.
Over the last five days, the Mexican peso lost more than 3% versus the US dollar and was among the worst performers. Data released yesterday from Mexican showed that during 2019, the economy contracted for the first time since 2009. In the fourth quarter, GDP contracted by 0.5%.
Technical levels
To the upside, the immediate resistance is seen around 19.23; a daily close above would clear the way to more strength and to a test of 19.35. The 18.95 zone has become a key support for USD/MXN followed by 18.80 (horizontal level and 20-day SMA).
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|19.1981
|Today Daily Change
|0.0788
|Today Daily Change %
|0.41
|Today daily open
|19.1193
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|18.7331
|Daily SMA50
|18.8037
|Daily SMA100
|19.0323
|Daily SMA200
|19.214
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|19.2039
|Previous Daily Low
|18.943
|Previous Weekly High
|19.0863
|Previous Weekly Low
|18.5151
|Previous Monthly High
|19.0278
|Previous Monthly Low
|18.6407
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|19.1042
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|19.0427
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|18.9735
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|18.8278
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|18.7126
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|19.2345
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|19.3497
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|19.4955
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
