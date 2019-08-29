USD/MXN retreats from 2019 highs, trades above 20.10

- Banxico says economic deceleration has been bigger than anticipated.
- US Dollar Index advances to 98.50 for first time since August 1.
- Risk-on atmosphere helps EM currencies find demand on Thursday.
The USD/MXN pair advanced to its highest level since December at 20.2575 earlier today but reversed its course in the second half of the day to retrace its rally. As of writing, the pair was up only 0.18% on the day at 20,1325.
USD extends rally on Thursday
The broad-based USD strength today allowed the pair to post gains for the sixth straight trading day. The selling pressure surrounding the major European currencies and the lack of market interest to the traditional safe havens amid rising US Treasury bond yields ramped up the demand for the Greenback.
Moreover, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis in its second estimate said that the real gross domestic product in the US grew by 2% in the second quarter to match analysts' expectations. The US Dollar Index climbed to its highest level since August 1 at 98.55 in the last hour and was last up 0.3% on the day at 98.50.
In the meantime, in the minutes of its August meeting, the Central Bank of Mexico revealed that some board members thought that the economic deceleration has been bigger than anticipated. "All board members said the balance of risks for growth continues to be tilted downwards in the environment of marked uncertainty," the bank added.
Despite the USD strength and the Banxico's cautious tone, the USD/MXN pair pulled away from its highest as the upbeat market sentiment helped the risk-sensitive MXN stay show some resilience against the USD.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|20.1313
|Today Daily Change
|0.0285
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|20.1028
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|19.66
|Daily SMA50
|19.3101
|Daily SMA100
|19.2086
|Daily SMA200
|19.3344
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|20.1287
|Previous Daily Low
|19.9452
|Previous Weekly High
|19.9389
|Previous Weekly Low
|19.6075
|Previous Monthly High
|19.3628
|Previous Monthly Low
|18.8643
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|20.0586
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|20.0153
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|19.9891
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|19.8754
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|19.8056
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|20.1726
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|20.2424
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|20.3562
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD moving toward yearly low at 1.1026
The EUR/USD pair broke below its last week low, with nothing in the way toward the multi-year low set this August at 1.1026. Relief headlines related to the US-China trade war boosting demand for the greenback.
GBP/USD slides sub-1.2200 on broad dollar’s strength
The American currency advances further on hopes the US and China will scale-down trade tensions, while the Pound suffers from Brexit woes. GBP/USD at daily lows around 1.2180.
USD/JPY clings to gains above 106.50 supported by rising T-bond yields
After closing the previous day above the 106 mark on Wednesday, the USD/JPY pair pushed higher today as the recovering market sentiment made it difficult for safe-havens such as the JPY find demand.
Gold under pressure to critical support on hopes for trade war break-through
Gold prices have dropped in recent trade, falling from a high of $1,550.38 to a low of $1,525.34 as risk appetite in markets continue to recover, squeezing around 0.80% out of gold's performance on the day.
Crypto bulls licking their wounds ahead of Bakkt launch
Cryptocurrencies have tumbled down and are trying to find a bottom. News regarding the highly-anticipated Bakkt launch may boost the bulls. Here are the next levels to watch according to the Confluence Detector.