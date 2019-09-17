USD/MXN rejected from above 19.50, drops to test weekly lows near 19.30

- Mexican peso jumps from 6-day lows to test September highs.
- Dollar reverses across the board as crude oil prices collapse more than 5%.
The USD/MXN pair reversed sharply during the American session and dropped from above 19.50 to 19.34 (last week low). As of writing, it is hovering near daily lows, with a strong negative momentum.
After a spike to 19.54, USD/MXN started to decline at the same momentum the US Dollar weakened across the board and when crude oil prices reversed sharply.
WTI crude is falling more than 5%, after Saudi Arabia reported the restoration of most the oil output is lost after the weekend attacks. Equity prices in Wall Street are mixed, amid the reversal in crude oil prices, rising geopolitical tensions and ahead of the Federal Reserve decision.
US data released today showed industrial production rose 0.6% in August, a reading above expectations (0.2%) and it represents a rebound after the 0.1% slide of July. The NAHB Housing Market Index sentiment climbed in September to the highest level this year. Economic numbers did not help the greenback that was probably also affected by a modest decline in US yields.
Technical Outlook
Another reversal in USD/MXN but now in favor of the Mexican Peso. Price was rejected from above a key resistance level around 19.50 and retreat to test the 19.30/35 support. A close below the last one could clear the way to more losses while above 19.60 it could signal the rally of MXN is over.
More Levels
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|19.3602
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0800
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.41
|Today daily open
|19.4402
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|19.7698
|Daily SMA50
|19.4694
|Daily SMA100
|19.3154
|Daily SMA200
|19.2903
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|19.4689
|Previous Daily Low
|19.397
|Previous Weekly High
|19.61
|Previous Weekly Low
|19.3468
|Previous Monthly High
|20.2581
|Previous Monthly Low
|19.1148
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|19.4414
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|19.4245
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|19.4018
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|19.3635
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|19.33
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|19.4737
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|19.5072
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|19.5456
EUR/USD extends recovery beyond 1.1050 on Saudi output headlines
News indicating that Saudi Arabia’s oil output would return to normal quicker than expected, lifted the market’s mood and weighed on the greenback. EUR/USD underpinned by improved Business Sentiment according to the German ZEW Survey.
GBP/USD rallies past 1.2500, reaches fresh multi-week highs
The GBP/USD pair is trading above the 1.2500 figure, getting a boost from easing demand for the greenback following relief news related to the crude oil market after the weekend attack to Saudi facilities.
USD/JPY drops back to recent range after hitting fresh 6-week highs
The USD/JPY pair spiked to 108.35, reaching the highest intraday level since August 1st and then pulled back to the 108.15/20 area.
Gold struggles to find direction, trades in tight range near critical $1,500 handle
The XAU/USD pair struggling to make a decisive move on Tuesday and continues to trade in a relatively tight range around the $1,500 handle.
Saudi Arabia's oil output to be fully back online in next 2-3 weeks
Citing two sources briefed on the Saudi oil operations, Reuters reported that Saudi Arabia's oil output would return to normal levels quicker than initially thought.