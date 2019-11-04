USD/MXN rebounds again near 19.00, approaches 19.20

- Mexican peso lacks of strength to break the 19.00 strong technical and psychological barrier.
- USD/MXN rebounds from critical support remains in recent range.
The USD/MXN pair is rising on Monday but remain in the recent consolidation range, holding close to monthly lows. Earlier today, the improvement in market sentiment pushed the pair to 19.04, a few pips above the three month low set in October at 19.01. Then it rebounded, erasing daily gains and as of writing trades at 19.16.
The Mexican peso again lost strength near a key technical support located around 19.00. A daily close below the mentioned level could clear the way to more losses, including a test of the 2019 low at 18.74.
In the short-term, the pair continues to move within the mentioned support and 19.20/25 that has become a crucial resistance; the area also includes the 20-day moving average. Above the US Dollar will likely gain momentum and rise to test 19.30.
The Greenback on Monday traded with losses during the Asian session. It then recovered, turning positive across the board, despite weaker-than-expected US data and supported by higher US yields. “Financial markets veered back toward a risk-on mood last Friday, after the U.S. employment report suggested that the slowdown in US labor markets may not have been as pronounced in the 3Q19 as previously thought, while optimism about a potential agreement on phase one of the U.S.-China trade agreement also helps moderate risk aversion,” explained BBVA analysts.
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|19.1576
|Today Daily Change
|0.0466
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24
|Today daily open
|19.111
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|19.2406
|Daily SMA50
|19.5013
|Daily SMA100
|19.3786
|Daily SMA200
|19.2622
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|19.2428
|Previous Daily Low
|19.0691
|Previous Weekly High
|19.246
|Previous Weekly Low
|19.0176
|Previous Monthly High
|19.8623
|Previous Monthly Low
|19.0176
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|19.1354
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|19.1764
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|19.0391
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|18.9673
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|18.8655
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|19.2128
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|19.3146
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|19.3865
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD at daily lows sub-1.1150
The EUR/USD pair is lower in range, holding near October’s high but down a handful of pips daily basis, as the dollar extend its modest recovery across the board. EU data continue pointing to a steeper economic slowdown in Q4.
GBP/USD consolidates above 1.29 amid election polls, after UK Construction PMI
GBP/USD has kicked off the week above 1.29, holding onto its range. The latest UK elections opinion polls have been showing an ongoing lead for the Conservatives. UK Construction PMI met expectations with 44.2 points.
USD/JPY extends gains to the 108.50 area
The USD/JPY pair rose further during the American session and printed a fresh daily high at 108.50.
Gold is heading lower as stock continue to rally
Gold looks like it's stuck between a range between USD 1520 and around USD 1474 per ounce.
Bitcoin falls into a well of shrinking volatility
Starting the trading week, we assume that the market sees no signs of significant technical changes. The crypto market suffers when the price stagnates.