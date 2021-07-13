USD/MXN Price Analysis: Upside limited while below 20.05

- Mexican peso continues to trade sideways, bearish risk rises.
- USD/MXN testing the 20.05 area, supported by uptrend line.
The USD/MXN is rising again on Tuesday on the back of a stronger US dollar across the board. Gains are likely to remain limited as longs price continues to be unable to hold firm above 20.05. The area around 20.05 contains a horizontal resistance and also the 20-day moving average.
A break above 20.05 should point to more gains, with the target at 20.20, the 100-day moving average. The next resistance is located at 20.30.
The bias in the short-term is neutral. Technical indicators are biased modestly to the upside. A break under the 19.80 area (uptrend line) would change the bias to bearish, exposing the June low at 19.59.
USD/MXN daily chart
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|19.988
|Today Daily Change
|0.1381
|Today Daily Change %
|0.70
|Today daily open
|19.8499
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|20.0574
|Daily SMA50
|19.9832
|Daily SMA100
|20.2086
|Daily SMA200
|20.2657
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|20.0124
|Previous Daily Low
|19.8304
|Previous Weekly High
|20.1621
|Previous Weekly Low
|19.7638
|Previous Monthly High
|20.7488
|Previous Monthly Low
|19.5983
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|19.8999
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|19.9429
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|19.7827
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|19.7155
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|19.6007
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|19.9647
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|20.0796
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|20.1468
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off 1.18 as US inflation effects fade
EUR/USD has bounced off 1.18, as the US dollar takes a breather from gains. Earlier the greenback benefited from the rise in US inflation, which hit 5.4% YoY in June, far above 4.9% expected. Core CPI also accelerated to 4.5%, above 4% estimated.
GBP/USD stabilized above 1.38 after CPI-related dollar storm
GBP/USD has recovered and moved above 1.38 as investors rethink their reaction to upbeat US data. US CPI beat estimates with 5.4%. Earlier, sterling benefited from the UK's insistence to reopen the economy next week.
XAU/USD refreshes fresh session lows, eyeing a break below $1,800 mark
Gold faded an early North American session bullish spike and refreshed daily lows in the last hour, with bears now eyeing a sustained break below the $1,800 mark.
Bitcoin anticipates reversal as altcoins wait patiently
Bitcoin price is close to setting up an equal low or a lower low, which could kick-start the run-up to $40,000. Ethereum price has sliced through an immediate demand zone and might sweep below $2,000.
RBNZ Preview: Setting the stage for monetary policy normalization?
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand to make no changes to its monetary policy settings in July. Improving economic activity to lead RBNZ towards monetary policy normalization. A hawkish surprise could lift the Kiwi but US inflation data holds the key.