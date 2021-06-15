USD/MXN Price Analysis: Strong rebound above 20.00, eyes on the 100-SMA

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Mexican peso among worst performers on Tuesday.
  • USD/MXN breaks above 20.00 and extends the rally.
  • Outlook points to further gains for the USD while above 20.05.

The USD/MXN broke above 20.00/05 a few hours ago and jumped to 20.16, reaching the highest level since June 4. It is hovering near the top with the bullish tone intact, despite overbought readings in very short-term technical indicators.

The US dollar is rising for the third consecutive day, consolidating above the 20-day moving average and now looking to the 20.20 resistance area and the 100-day SMA at 20.23.

The area around 20.20/25 is the next critical resistance that should limit the upside, favoring a rebound. A break higher would suggest more gains ahead for 20.30. A daily close above 20.30 should clear the way to more gains, targeting 20.50.

If the USD/MX drops back under 20.00/05, the bullish pressure will ease. A daily close under 19.90 should put the bias in favor of the Mexican peso, while under 19.80, the next level is the recent low around 19.60.

Technical levels

usdmxn

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 20.1388
Today Daily Change 0.1784
Today Daily Change % 0.89
Today daily open 19.9604
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 19.8934
Daily SMA50 19.9707
Daily SMA100 20.2401
Daily SMA200 20.424
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 19.9803
Previous Daily Low 19.8385
Previous Weekly High 20.0023
Previous Weekly Low 19.5983
Previous Monthly High 20.3286
Previous Monthly Low 19.7191
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 19.9262
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 19.8927
Daily Pivot Point S1 19.8725
Daily Pivot Point S2 19.7846
Daily Pivot Point S3 19.7307
Daily Pivot Point R1 20.0143
Daily Pivot Point R2 20.0682
Daily Pivot Point R3 20.1562

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

