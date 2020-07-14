USD/MXN Price Analysis: Still trapped near 22.50, where could it go?

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Mexican peso recovers versus US dollar in July, but modestly.
  • USD/MXN is in a symmetric triangle in the short-term.

The USD/MXN is falling on Tuesday after as it continues to be unable to move significantly away from 22.50. Recent price action appears to be following a symmetric triangle but support around 22.35 and resistance at 22.75.

On the upside, the critical level to watch is the area between 22.75 and 22.90, horizontal resistance, and also the 55-day moving average. A close above would clear the way to more gains, targeting 23.20.

On the flip side, a slide below 22.35 would likely be followed by a test of the support at 22.20 that protects 22.00/05. A consolidation under 22.00 would expose June lows, but initially, the area should hold favoring a rebound to 22.20 and potentially 22.35.

USD/MXN 4-hour chart

USD/MXN

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 22.5931
Today Daily Change -0.1695
Today Daily Change % -0.74
Today daily open 22.7626
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 22.6413
Daily SMA50 22.77
Daily SMA100 22.8765
Daily SMA200 20.957
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 22.7705
Previous Daily Low 22.3693
Previous Weekly High 22.8982
Previous Weekly Low 22.1539
Previous Monthly High 23.2298
Previous Monthly Low 21.4609
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 22.6172
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 22.5226
Daily Pivot Point S1 22.4978
Daily Pivot Point S2 22.2329
Daily Pivot Point S3 22.0966
Daily Pivot Point R1 22.899
Daily Pivot Point R2 23.0353
Daily Pivot Point R3 23.3002

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

