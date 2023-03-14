USD/MXN Price Analysis: Retakes 19.00 mark, eyes 100-day SMA/38.2% Fibo. confluence hurdle

- USD/MXN gains traction for the fourth straight day and trades near a one-month high set on Monday.
- Bulls now await a move beyond the 100-day SMA and 38.2% Fibo. confluence before placing fresh bets.
- Weakness back below the 18.35 horizontal support is needed to offset the near-term positive outlook.
The USD/MXN pair attracts some buying for the fourth successive day on Tuesday and maintains its bid tone through the early part of the European session. The pair steadily climbs back above the 19.00 mark and remains well within the striking distance of over a one-month top touched on Monday.
Given that oscillators on the daily chart are holding in the positive territory and are still far from being in the overbought zone, the technical setup favours bullish traders. That said, the overnight failures to find acceptance above the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the July 2022-March 2023 downfall warrant caution. This makes it prudent to wait for a convincing break through the said confluence barrier before positioning for any further appreciating move.
The USD/MXN pair could then aim to surpass the February monthly swing high, around the 19.30 region and climb to the 50% Fibo. level, around the mid-19.00s. The upward trajectory could get extended towards testing the 19.75-19.80 horizontal support breakpoint, which now coincides with the 61.8% Fibo. level and should act as a pivotal point. A convincing breakthrough will set the stage for an extension of the recent strong recovery move from sub-18.00 levels, or a multi-year low touched last week.
On the flip side, the 23.6% Fibo. level, around the 18.65 area, now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the 18.35 horizontal support. Sustained weakness below will suggest that a one-week-old uptrend has run out of steam and make the USD/MXN pair vulnerable to retesting the 18.00-17.90 support zone.
USD/MXN daily chart
Key levels to watch
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|19.0057
|Today Daily Change
|0.0937
|Today Daily Change %
|0.50
|Today daily open
|18.912
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|18.3351
|Daily SMA50
|18.6751
|Daily SMA100
|19.113
|Daily SMA200
|19.6429
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|19.1812
|Previous Daily Low
|18.2397
|Previous Weekly High
|18.5957
|Previous Weekly Low
|17.8977
|Previous Monthly High
|19.2901
|Previous Monthly Low
|18.2954
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|18.8216
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|18.5994
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|18.3741
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|17.8361
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|17.4325
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|19.3156
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|19.7192
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|20.2571
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
