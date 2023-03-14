USD/MXN Price Analysis: Retakes 19.00 mark, eyes 100-day SMA/38.2% Fibo. confluence hurdle

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
Share:
  • USD/MXN gains traction for the fourth straight day and trades near a one-month high set on Monday.
  • Bulls now await a move beyond the 100-day SMA and 38.2% Fibo. confluence before placing fresh bets.
  • Weakness back below the 18.35 horizontal support is needed to offset the near-term positive outlook.

The USD/MXN pair attracts some buying for the fourth successive day on Tuesday and maintains its bid tone through the early part of the European session. The pair steadily climbs back above the 19.00 mark and remains well within the striking distance of over a one-month top touched on Monday.

Given that oscillators on the daily chart are holding in the positive territory and are still far from being in the overbought zone, the technical setup favours bullish traders. That said, the overnight failures to find acceptance above the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the July 2022-March 2023 downfall warrant caution. This makes it prudent to wait for a convincing break through the said confluence barrier before positioning for any further appreciating move.

The USD/MXN pair could then aim to surpass the February monthly swing high, around the 19.30 region and climb to the 50% Fibo. level, around the mid-19.00s. The upward trajectory could get extended towards testing the 19.75-19.80 horizontal support breakpoint, which now coincides with the 61.8% Fibo. level and should act as a pivotal point. A convincing breakthrough will set the stage for an extension of the recent strong recovery move from sub-18.00 levels, or a multi-year low touched last week.

On the flip side, the 23.6% Fibo. level, around the 18.65 area, now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the 18.35 horizontal support. Sustained weakness below will suggest that a one-week-old uptrend has run out of steam and make the USD/MXN pair vulnerable to retesting the 18.00-17.90 support zone.

USD/MXN daily chart

fxsoriginal

Key levels to watch

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 19.0057
Today Daily Change 0.0937
Today Daily Change % 0.50
Today daily open 18.912
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 18.3351
Daily SMA50 18.6751
Daily SMA100 19.113
Daily SMA200 19.6429
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 19.1812
Previous Daily Low 18.2397
Previous Weekly High 18.5957
Previous Weekly Low 17.8977
Previous Monthly High 19.2901
Previous Monthly Low 18.2954
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 18.8216
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 18.5994
Daily Pivot Point S1 18.3741
Daily Pivot Point S2 17.8361
Daily Pivot Point S3 17.4325
Daily Pivot Point R1 19.3156
Daily Pivot Point R2 19.7192
Daily Pivot Point R3 20.2571

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD remains depressed near 1.0700, US CPI in focus

EUR/USD remains depressed near 1.0700, US CPI in focus

EUR/USD is gauging a cushion near the round-level support of 1.0700 in the early European morning. The pair has corrected from near 1.0740 after exhaustion in the upside momentum. The major is likely to remain on the tenterhooks ahead of the US inflation data.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD stays below 1.2200 after UK jobs report

GBP/USD stays below 1.2200 after UK jobs report

GBP/USD continues to trade in its daily range slightly below 1.2200 in the European morning on Tuesday. The data from the UK showed that the Unemployment Rate stayed unchanged at 3.7% in January and Average Earnings Including Bonus declined to 5.7% from 6%. 

GBP/USD News

Gold stays defensive above $1,900 as Fed bets reverberate ahead of US inflation

Gold stays defensive above $1,900 as Fed bets reverberate ahead of US inflation

Gold price remains mildly offered as traders struggle to justify mixed catalysts ahead of the key US CPI data during early Tuesday.The XAU/USD drops 0.25% intraday to $1,909 during the first loss-making day in four heading into the European session.

Gold News

Is this Bitcoin price rally sustainable? Will BTC hit $30,000?

Is this Bitcoin price rally sustainable? Will BTC hit $30,000?

Bitcoin (BTC) price has recovered the losses it experienced by the end of last week. The sell-off was caused mainly due to failing banks in the United States which in turn triggered a depeg in major US-based stablecoins.

Read more

US Inflation Preview: Five scenarios for trading the Core CPI whipsaw within the SVB storm Premium

US Inflation Preview: Five scenarios for trading the Core CPI whipsaw within the SVB storm

What a difference one week makes – from over 50% for a 50 bps increase to borrowing costs to speculation of a halt to any increases in interest rates. The US CPI report has the final word in setting expectations for the Fed meeting.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures