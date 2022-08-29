  • USD/MXN fails to break key resistance near 20.20.
  • Break above 20.20 to give momentum to the dollar.
  • Price continues to consolidate around 20.00.

The USD/MXN is flat on Monday as it pulled back after reaching the highest level in almost a week at 20.16. The pair tested a critical resistance area around 20.17, the convergence of a short-term downtrend line and the 20 and 200-day Simple Moving Average.

A break above 20.20 should give momentum to the US Dollar and a close above 20.25 would point to more gains, with the next resistance located at 20.45.

A slide under 19.98 should put the Mexican peso to test the 19.90 support area. A break lower would expose the August low around 19.80, a strong support level that would likely hold, favoring a rebound to 19.90 before a break lower.

On a wider perspective, USD/MXN continues to consolidate around 20.00, moving without a clear direction. With the price under key daily moving average the bias is to the downside with momentum under 100. Although other technical indicators like the RSI are flat around midlines.

USD/MXN 4-hour chart

USD/MXN daily chart 

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 20.0126
Today Daily Change -0.0132
Today Daily Change % -0.07
Today daily open 20.0258
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 20.1338
Daily SMA50 20.2873
Daily SMA100 20.1576
Daily SMA200 20.3935
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 20.0346
Previous Daily Low 19.8686
Previous Weekly High 20.2483
Previous Weekly Low 19.8495
Previous Monthly High 21.0539
Previous Monthly Low 20.0921
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 19.9712
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 19.932
Daily Pivot Point S1 19.9181
Daily Pivot Point S2 19.8104
Daily Pivot Point S3 19.7522
Daily Pivot Point R1 20.0841
Daily Pivot Point R2 20.1423
Daily Pivot Point R3 20.25

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

