USD/MXN Price Analysis: Peso sellers attack key support around 17.20 ahead of US, Mexico data

- USD/MXN prods 15-week-old falling resistance line after a three-day-long winning streak.
- Monthly horizontal resistance area adds to the upside filters.
- Mexican Peso sellers cheer sustained trading beyond 50-DMA, bullish MACD signals.
- Rising trend line from early July acts as the last defense of Mexican Peso bulls.
USD/MXN bulls attack the key upside hurdle surrounding 17.20, close to 17.17 by the press time of early Tuesday morning in Asia.
The Mexican Peso (MXN) pair rose in the last three consecutive days before poking a downward-sloping resistance line from May 31, close to 17.20 at the latest.
The upside momentum takes clues from the bullish MACD signals and the USD/MXN pair’s ability to stay firmer past the 50-DMA, around 16.97 by the press time.
It’s worth noting, however, that a one-month-old horizontal area adds strength to the 17.18–20 hurdle for the USD/MXN bulls.
Following that, a quick run-up towards the ascending resistance line stretched from early July, surrounding 17.46 at the latest, can’t be ruled out.
On the flip side, the USD/MXN pullback remains elusive unless it stays beyond the 50-DMA support of 16.97. That said, the 17.00 round figure restricts the nearby downside of the quote.
In a case where the Mexican Peso (MXN) pair remains bearish past 16.97, a seven-week-long horizontal area surrounding 16.68–70 will be in the spotlight.
Overall, the USD/MXN pair is likely to remain firmer but the immediate resistance line and the presence of the US Factory Orders for July, as well as Mexican Consumer Confidence for August, test the pair buyers.
USD/MXN: Daily chart
Trend: Limited upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|17.1754
|Today Daily Change
|0.0810
|Today Daily Change %
|0.47%
|Today daily open
|17.0944
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|16.9814
|Daily SMA50
|16.9721
|Daily SMA100
|17.3048
|Daily SMA200
|18.0648
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|17.2025
|Previous Daily Low
|16.9727
|Previous Weekly High
|17.2025
|Previous Weekly Low
|16.6945
|Previous Monthly High
|17.4274
|Previous Monthly Low
|16.6945
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|17.1147
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|17.0605
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|16.9773
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|16.8601
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|16.7474
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|17.2071
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|17.3197
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|17.4369
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
