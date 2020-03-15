USD/MXN Price Analysis: Mexican Peso seesaws amid oil weakness, Fed move

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/MXN struggles after recovering the early-day losses.
  • Oil remains on the back foot amid coronavirus woes, Fed’s surprise rate cut and QE.
  • Mexican banks are off due to Benito Juarezs Birthday, coronavirus headlines will be the key.

Despite recovering most of the early-day drop from 22.15 to 21.37, USD/MXN fails to extend the run-up while taking rounds to 21.90-22.00 during Monday’s Asian session.

Following a surprise Fed rate cut to 0.25% and $700 billion worth of Quantitative Easing (QE), the Fed Chair dashed hopes for negative interest rates. The Fed Jerome Powell, in his latest press conference, also said that the Fed is going to "go in strong" on asset purchases.

In addition to the Fed, RBNZ also announced its much-awaited rate cut while slashing the benchmark rate from 1.0% to 0.25%.

Amid all these moves, oil prices remained under pressure as coronavirus woes get sever in Italy and Spain. The latest updates suggest numbers in Italy and France crossed 24,747 and 5,400 levels respectively. The oil benchmark is currently down 8.08% to $30.60 by the press time.

Read: WTI Crude Oil tumbles toward $31 on shock Fed cut amid the coronavirus crisis

On the other hand, the US CDC recommends canceling all large in-person gatherings while US President Donald Trump pushed governors of states and local officers to step-up efforts towards driving up testing and testing sights.

Investors will keep eyes on the coronavirus (COVID-19) news/updates as well as global central bank co-ordinated moves, if any, for fresh impulse.

USD/MXN Forecast Chart

Buyers will look for a sustained move beyond 22.15 to take-out the monthly top surrounding 23.00. Alternatively, sellers shouldn’t look for entry unless USD/MXN prices slip back below June 2018 top close to 21.00.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 21.9101
Today Daily Change -0.0067
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 21.9168
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 19.7542
Daily SMA50 19.1509
Daily SMA100 19.1676
Daily SMA200 19.2741
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 22.1417
Previous Daily Low 21.3569
Previous Weekly High 22.9881
Previous Weekly Low 20.3001
Previous Monthly High 19.895
Previous Monthly Low 18.5151
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 21.6567
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 21.8419
Daily Pivot Point S1 21.4686
Daily Pivot Point S2 21.0203
Daily Pivot Point S3 20.6838
Daily Pivot Point R1 22.2534
Daily Pivot Point R2 22.5899
Daily Pivot Point R3 23.0382

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

USD/JPY jumps back towards 107.00 on BOJ emergency meeting news

USD/JPY jumps back towards 107.00 on BOJ emergency meeting news

USD/JPY stages a solid comeback from the surprise Fed rate cut low of 105.75 and heads back towards 107.00 on the statement that the BOJ will hold an emergency monetary policy meeting at 0300 GMT later today. 

USD/JPY News

EUR/USD rallies as USD dumped on Fed's unexpected rate cut

EUR/USD rallies as USD dumped on Fed's unexpected rate cut

EUR/USD rallies as the US dollar gets taken down by the Fed's surprise cut to zero ahead of schedule. Market to find relief that the dollar liquidity will be abundant, USD to be pressured on QE. EUR could find territory back towards 1.15 handle. 

EUR/USD News

Wall Street’s futures collapse despite an easing Fed

Wall Street’s futures collapse despite an easing Fed

The US Federal Reserve has decided this Sunday to cut rates to zero and launched a massive $700 billion quantitative easing program, indicating that the coronavirus outbreak has disrupted economic activity in many countries, including the United States.

Read more

Gold bounces-back above $1550 after Fed's surprise rate cut

Gold bounces-back above $1550 after Fed's surprise rate cut

Gold is up nearly 2% and back above $1550, benefiting from broad US dollar sell-off triggered by a massive slump in the US Treasury yields after the US Fed slashed the rates to zero, in a surprise global coordinated policy move to tackle coronavirus. 

Gold News

WTI: On the recovery mode above $31.00, coronavirus, central bankers in focus

WTI: On the recovery mode above $31.00, coronavirus, central bankers in focus

While coronavirus woes and surprise actions from the Fed and RBNZ triggered the early-day declines of WTI, expectations of further liquidity infusion seem to favor the recent short-covering moves to 31.40, -5.60%, during Monday’s Asian session. After RBNZ and Fed-led action, BOJ announces an emergency meeting.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures