USD/MXN Price Analysis: Mexican Peso retreats to 17.00 but bears are far from home

By Anil Panchal
  • USD/MXN picks up bids to snap three-day downtrend at the lowest level in a fortnight.
  • Firmer RSI, multiple supports around the 17.00 teased Mexican Peso sellers.
  • Weekly resistance line, 200-HMA restrict immediate recovery while 17.33 holds the key to buyer’s conviction.

USD/MXN Price remains on the front foot around the intraday high near 17.10, printing the first daily gain in four amid early Wednesday. In doing so, the Mexican Peso (MXN) pair approaches the weekly resistance line surrounding 17.11 while justifying the upbeat RSI (14) line.

However, the 200-HMA and the previous support line from June 16, respectively close to 17.14 and 17.20, can restrict further upside of the USD/MXN pair.

Even if the quote rises past 17.20, a 13-day-old horizontal area and multiple levels marked from June 08, around 17.25 and 17.33 in that order, will challenge the USD/MXN bulls before giving them control.

On the contrary, pullback moves may aim for the 17.00 psychological magnet while challenging the yearly bottom.

Following that, the November 2021 high of around 16.91 may prod the USD/MXN sellers before directing them to the late 2021 bottom surrounding 16.32.

Overall, USD/MXN remains in the bearish trajectory unless crossing the 17.33 hurdle despite the latest corrective bounce. However, the 17.00 threshold appears a tough nut to crack for Mexican Peso buyers.

USD/MXN: Hourly chart

Trend: Limited recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 17.0919
Today Daily Change 0.0061
Today Daily Change % 0.04%
Today daily open 17.0858
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 17.2742
Daily SMA50 17.6005
Daily SMA100 17.9813
Daily SMA200 18.7475
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 17.1412
Previous Daily Low 17.0544
Previous Weekly High 17.2656
Previous Weekly Low 17.061
Previous Monthly High 18.078
Previous Monthly Low 17.4203
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 17.0876
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 17.1081
Daily Pivot Point S1 17.0464
Daily Pivot Point S2 17.0069
Daily Pivot Point S3 16.9595
Daily Pivot Point R1 17.1333
Daily Pivot Point R2 17.1807
Daily Pivot Point R3 17.2202

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

