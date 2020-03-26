USD/MXN Price Analysis: Mexican peso drops from seven-day top as S&P downgrades Mexico

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/MXN probes three-day losing streak.
  • S&P downgrades Mexico from BBB+ to BBB while keeping the negative outlook.
  • The US dethrones China with the largest coronavirus numbers.

With the global rating giant S&P probing the Mexican peso buyers, USD/MXN takes a U-turn from a seven-day low of 22.86 to 23.25 amid the early Asian session on Friday.

The S&P cuts down the nation's credit rating from BBB+ to BBB while keeping the outlook negative. Traders reacted to the news in full steam despite inactive market hours in Mexico.

The reason could be traced from the US neighbor’s sufferings due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) as well as the beating through the latest declines in the oil prices.

The nation’s statistics mention 475 cases of the pandemic but President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has been criticized over not being able to take the case seriously while also hiding the actual figures. Further, Governor Miguel Barbosa was also recently triggered public outrage while claiming that the poor are immune to the virus.

On the other hand, oil prices dropped from $25.60 to $24.20 by the end of the settlement period for Thursday. The catalyst to blame could be the demand-supply mismatch due to the virus and the increased production.

It should also be noted that the US dollar isn’t immune to the epidemic as the US Dollar Index also dropped heavily to seven-day low with the surge in COVID-19 cases making it surpass the epicenter China.

Investors will now concentrate on the US House voting on the $2 trillion aid package as well as the virus data/updates for fresh impulse. It should also be noted that the call to stricter rules near the US-Mexico border might also be observed for intermediate moves.

USD/MXN forecast chart

The pair needs to regain its place beyond the 10-day SMA level, currently at 23.87, on the daily chart, failure to do so can keep dragging it to 21-day SMA near 22.00.

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 23.2494
Today Daily Change -0.6858
Today Daily Change % -2.87%
Today daily open 23.9352
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 21.8203
Daily SMA50 19.9812
Daily SMA100 19.557
Daily SMA200 19.4689
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 24.9225
Previous Daily Low 23.8543
Previous Weekly High 24.6528
Previous Weekly Low 21.3655
Previous Monthly High 19.895
Previous Monthly Low 18.5151
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 24.2624
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 24.5144
Daily Pivot Point S1 23.5521
Daily Pivot Point S2 23.1691
Daily Pivot Point S3 22.4839
Daily Pivot Point R1 24.6203
Daily Pivot Point R2 25.3055
Daily Pivot Point R3 25.6885

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

