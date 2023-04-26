USD/MXN Price Analysis: Mexican Peso bears retreat from 100-SMA, 18.00 in focus

- USD/MXN prints mild losses to consolidate the biggest daily jump in three weeks.
- Failure to cross 100-SMA appears less lucrative for Mexican Peso buyers unless slipping below previous resistance line from early April.
- 200-SMA, seven-week-long ascending trend line are the key levels to follow clear directions.
USD/MXN drops to 18.05 as it pares the longest daily run-up in three weeks amid Wednesday’s sluggish morning. In doing so, the Mexican Peso (MXN) pair retreats from a one-week high after snapping a four-day downtrend the previous day.
That said, the 100-SMA hurdle of around 18.10 by the press time guards the immediate recovery of the USD/MXN pair.
However, the pair buyers remain hopeful amid the upbeat RSI (14) line unless the quote defies Tuesday’s break of a three-week-old resistance line, now immediate support near 18.00.
Even if the USD/MXN sellers manage to conquer the 18.00 resistance-turned-support, an upward-sloping support line from early March, close to 17.94 at the latest, becomes crucial for them to break.
Meanwhile, an upside break of the 100-SMA hurdle of 18.10 isn’t an open invitation to the USD/MXN bulls as the 200-SMA level of 18.30 and the monthly high surrounding 18.40 can challenge the USD/MXN bulls afterward.
In a case where the Mexican Peso bears keep the reins past 18.40, the late March swing high of around 18.80 and the 19.00 round figure could lure the traders.
USD/MXN: Four-hour chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|18.0557
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0177
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10%
|Today daily open
|18.0734
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|18.0857
|Daily SMA50
|18.2943
|Daily SMA100
|18.7279
|Daily SMA200
|19.3311
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|18.144
|Previous Daily Low
|17.9511
|Previous Weekly High
|18.1542
|Previous Weekly Low
|17.9329
|Previous Monthly High
|19.2324
|Previous Monthly Low
|17.8977
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|18.0703
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|18.0248
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|17.9684
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|17.8634
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|17.7756
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|18.1612
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|18.249
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|18.354
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds toward 1.1000 amid renewed USD selling
EUR/USD is rebounding toward 1.1000, as bears take a breather after posting the biggest daily loss in 1.5 months. The pair is benefiting from the latest retreat in the US Dollar amid a recovery in risk sentiment and ahead of US Durable Goods data.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.2450 amid risk reset
GBP/USD is recovering ground toward 1.2450 after defending the 1.2400 level. Markets are witnessing an improvement in risk sentiment in the early European morning, weighing on the safe-haven US Dollar. The focus shifts to the US economic data and Meta earnings.
Gold bears flex muscles around $1,990 as clues for US GDP loom
Gold price stays defensive around $1,995 as the metal buyers await fresh clues to defend the two-day uptrend amid early Wednesday. The XAU/USD struggles amid cautious optimism in the market, as well as anxiety ahead of a key clue for the US GDP for the first quarter.
Cardano price likely to trap early ADA bulls before a 20% upswing
Cardano price set up a local top on April 15 and triggered a massive slump, which could be due to investors booking profits. As ADA retraced, it set up a base and tightened in a range over the weekend before breaking out on April 25.
Can earnings save this market
Can earnings save this market. The short answer is probably not. Though Microsoft at least failed to panic the market any further. Tuesday was one of the biggest price shifts in either direct we have seen for a while.