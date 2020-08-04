USD/MXN Price Analysis: Looking at 23.20 while above 22.50

- USD/MXN rose above the 22.50 area, opening to doors to more gains.
- So far, it peaked at 22.90, next obstacles emerge at 23.05 and 23.25.
The USD/MXN broke on Monday a critical technical zone at 22.50. That level contained the 20 and 50-day moving average, a downtrend line and a horizontal level. While above, the US dollar looks ready to extend gains.
On Tuesday, the pair peaked 22.90, the highest level in a month before pulling back amid a retreat of the greenback. The immediate resistance is the 22.90 zone and a break higher would likely lead to more gains above 23.00, targeting June highs at 23.25.
A failure to break 22.90 could suggest some consolidations ahead between 22.90 and 22.25, with an intermediate support at 22.50.
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.7879
|Today Daily Change
|0.1490
|Today Daily Change %
|0.66
|Today daily open
|22.6389
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|22.3969
|Daily SMA50
|22.3578
|Daily SMA100
|23.1674
|Daily SMA200
|21.1863
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|22.6998
|Previous Daily Low
|22.2477
|Previous Weekly High
|22.3328
|Previous Weekly Low
|21.8473
|Previous Monthly High
|23.0953
|Previous Monthly Low
|21.8473
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.5271
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.4204
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.3578
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.0767
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.9057
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|22.8099
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|22.9809
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.262
