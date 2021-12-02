USD/MXN Price Analysis: Hovering around 21.30, relevant technical level

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Mexican peso ends two-day rally versus US dollar amid risk aversion on Wednesday.
  • USD/MXN likely to face consolidation before next directional move.
  • Primary trend remains bullish, but under 21.30 more losses could take place.

The USD/MXN is falling again on Thursday but it remains far from Wednesday’s low. It bottomed at 21.11 and then rebounded sharply, erasing most of the day’s losses. In the very short-term it remains with a negative bias, still facing volatility, although trading quietly on Thursday.  

Price is moving around 21.30, a key technical level. A consolidation below would keep the door open to more losses, with the next support levels at 21.15 and then the strong barrier at 20.90. A break of the support at 20.90, could be followed by more losses toward the uptrend line at 20.50.

On the upside, a firm recovery above 21.45 would alleviate the negative pressure. No signs of a resumption of the primary uptrend are seen at the moment. The USD/MXN seems to be forming a consolidation range likely between 21.15 and 21.65. Above 21.70, the 22.00 zone would be exposed.

Technical levels

USDMXN

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 21.2963
Today Daily Change -0.1430
Today Daily Change % -0.67
Today daily open 21.4393
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 20.9359
Daily SMA50 20.6416
Daily SMA100 20.333
Daily SMA200 20.2659
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 21.4633
Previous Daily Low 21.1175
Previous Weekly High 22.1557
Previous Weekly Low 20.7845
Previous Monthly High 22.1557
Previous Monthly Low 20.2514
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 21.2496
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 21.3312
Daily Pivot Point S1 21.2168
Daily Pivot Point S2 20.9942
Daily Pivot Point S3 20.8709
Daily Pivot Point R1 21.5626
Daily Pivot Point R2 21.6859
Daily Pivot Point R3 21.9084

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD trades above 1.1300 after US data

EUR/USD trades above 1.1300 after US data

EUR/USD trades in the upper half of its daily range around 1.1330 in the early American session on Thursday. The data from the US showed that the weekly Initial Jobless Claims increased to 222K from 194K but market participants paid no attention to this reading ahead of Friday's November jobs report.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD clings to modest recovery gains above 1.3300

GBP/USD clings to modest recovery gains above 1.3300

GBP/USD is edging higher toward 1.3330 in the second half of the day on Thursday as the greenback stays under modest selling pressure. The US Department of Labor reported that there were 222,000 initial claims for unemployment benefits last week.

GBP/USD News

Gold struggles near one-month low, around $1,770 region

Gold struggles near one-month low, around $1,770 region

The Fed's hawkish outlook prompted fresh selling around gold on Thursday. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising more than 1% on the day, gold stays deep in the red around $1,770.

Gold News

ETH outperforming its peers, BTC struggles and XRP bearish

ETH outperforming its peers, BTC struggles and XRP bearish

BTC refrains from making new highs as Tuesday’s gap-fill kills uptrend continuation. ETH outpaces its peers by barely hitting new highs. XRP price again looking for direction as investors interest wanes.

Read more

Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!

Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!

Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you? 

Subscribe now!

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures