USD/MXN Price Analysis: Flirts with 61.8% Fibo., just above 17.00 mark/50-day SMA

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/MXN remains depressed near a one-and-half-week low touched on Thursday.
  • Some follow-through selling below the 50-day SMA will confirm a fresh breakdown.
  • Attempted recovery might now confront resistance near the 17.20-17.25 confluence.

The USD/MXN pair struggles to gain any meaningful traction during the Asian session on Friday and languishes near the 17.10-17.05 region, or a one-and-half-week low touched the previous day.

The aforementioned area represents the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the rally from the August monthly swing low, which should now act as a key pivotal point for intraday traders. Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart have just started drifting in the negative territory and support prospects for an extension of the USD/MXN pair's downfall witnessed over the past week or so.

That said, it will still be prudent to wait for a convincing break below the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), around the 17.00 mark, before positioning for a further depreciating move. Spot prices might then weaken below the 16.90 intermediate support and challenge a multi-year low, near the 16.70 area touched in August. Some follow-through selling will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders.

On the flip side, any meaningful recovery might now confront stiff resistance and remain capped near the 17.20-17.25 confluence, comprising the 50% Fibo. level and the 100-day SMA. The next relevant hurdle is pegged near the 38.2% Fibo. level, around the 17.35 region, above which the USD/MXN could surpass the 23.6% Fibo. barrier near the 17.45-17.50 barrier and retest the multi-month top, around the 17.70 zone.

USD/MXN daily chart

Overview
Today last price 17.0982
Today Daily Change -0.0120
Today Daily Change % -0.07
Today daily open 17.1102
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 17.0975
Daily SMA50 17.0163
Daily SMA100 17.2425
Daily SMA200 17.9696
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 17.209
Previous Daily Low 17.0734
Previous Weekly High 17.7094
Previous Weekly Low 17.0447
Previous Monthly High 17.4274
Previous Monthly Low 16.6945
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 17.1252
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 17.1572
Daily Pivot Point S1 17.0527
Daily Pivot Point S2 16.9952
Daily Pivot Point S3 16.9171
Daily Pivot Point R1 17.1883
Daily Pivot Point R2 17.2664
Daily Pivot Point R3 17.3239

 

 

