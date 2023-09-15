USD/MXN Price Analysis: Flirts with 61.8% Fibo., just above 17.00 mark/50-day SMA

- USD/MXN remains depressed near a one-and-half-week low touched on Thursday.
- Some follow-through selling below the 50-day SMA will confirm a fresh breakdown.
- Attempted recovery might now confront resistance near the 17.20-17.25 confluence.
The USD/MXN pair struggles to gain any meaningful traction during the Asian session on Friday and languishes near the 17.10-17.05 region, or a one-and-half-week low touched the previous day.
The aforementioned area represents the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the rally from the August monthly swing low, which should now act as a key pivotal point for intraday traders. Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart have just started drifting in the negative territory and support prospects for an extension of the USD/MXN pair's downfall witnessed over the past week or so.
That said, it will still be prudent to wait for a convincing break below the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), around the 17.00 mark, before positioning for a further depreciating move. Spot prices might then weaken below the 16.90 intermediate support and challenge a multi-year low, near the 16.70 area touched in August. Some follow-through selling will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders.
On the flip side, any meaningful recovery might now confront stiff resistance and remain capped near the 17.20-17.25 confluence, comprising the 50% Fibo. level and the 100-day SMA. The next relevant hurdle is pegged near the 38.2% Fibo. level, around the 17.35 region, above which the USD/MXN could surpass the 23.6% Fibo. barrier near the 17.45-17.50 barrier and retest the multi-month top, around the 17.70 zone.
USD/MXN daily chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|17.0982
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0120
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|17.1102
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|17.0975
|Daily SMA50
|17.0163
|Daily SMA100
|17.2425
|Daily SMA200
|17.9696
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|17.209
|Previous Daily Low
|17.0734
|Previous Weekly High
|17.7094
|Previous Weekly Low
|17.0447
|Previous Monthly High
|17.4274
|Previous Monthly Low
|16.6945
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|17.1252
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|17.1572
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|17.0527
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|16.9952
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|16.9171
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|17.1883
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|17.2664
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|17.3239
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
