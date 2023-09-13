USD/MXN Price Analysis: Finds support near 50% Fibo., remains below 100-day SMA

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/MXN consolidates its recent losses to a one-and-half-week trough touched on Tuesday.
  • The overnight breakdown and acceptance below the 100-day SMA favours bearish traders.
  • Positive oscillators on the daily chart warrant caution before positioning for further losses.

The USD/MXN pair struggles to gain any meaningful traction during the Asian session on Wednesday and consolidates its recent losses to a one-week low touched the previous day. Spot prices currently trade just above the 17.20 area, which represents the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the rally from the August monthly swing low and should act as a pivotal point for intraday traders.

The overnight sustained breakdown through the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) was seen as a fresh trigger for bears. That said, technical indicators on the daily chart –though have been easing from higher levels – are still holding in the positive territory. This, in turn, supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying at lower levels and warrants caution before positioning for any further depreciating move.

Some follow-through selling below the 17.20 level (50% Fibo.), however, has the potential to drag the USD/MXN pair to the 17.10 level, or the 61.8% Fibo. level. This is followed by the 17.00 round-figure mark, which if broken decisively will make spot prices vulnerable to weaken further towards the 16.90 area en route to the 16.70 region (August 28 low).

On the flip side, the 38.2% Fibo. level, around the 17.35 region, is likely to cap the immediate upside, above which the USD/MXN pair could climb to the 17.45-17.50 hurdle, or the 23.6% Fibo. level. This is followed by the multi-month top, around the 17.70 zone, which if cleared decisively will set the stage for the resumption of the recent strong appreciating move witnessed over the past two weeks or so.

USD/MXN daily chart

Technical levels to watch

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 17.2422
Today Daily Change 0.0148
Today Daily Change % 0.09
Today daily open 17.2274
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 17.0964
Daily SMA50 17.0159
Daily SMA100 17.2617
Daily SMA200 17.9948
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 17.3811
Previous Daily Low 17.2167
Previous Weekly High 17.7094
Previous Weekly Low 17.0447
Previous Monthly High 17.4274
Previous Monthly Low 16.6945
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 17.2795
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 17.3183
Daily Pivot Point S1 17.1691
Daily Pivot Point S2 17.1107
Daily Pivot Point S3 17.0047
Daily Pivot Point R1 17.3335
Daily Pivot Point R2 17.4395
Daily Pivot Point R3 17.4979

 

 

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD drops toward 0.6400 on US CPI day

AUD/USD drops toward 0.6400 on US CPI day

AUD/USD is approaching 0.6400, having come under fresh selling pressure in the Asian session on Wednesday. The US Dollar is licking its wounds even as markets turn cautious amid rising oil prices and ahead of the key US inflation data.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY sits at weekly high above 147.00, US CPI in focus

USD/JPY sits at weekly high above 147.00, US CPI in focus

USD/JPY is trading near 147.50, sitting at weekly highs while filling Monday's bearish opening gap. The BoJ's bond-buying seems to be weighing on the Yen, despite a broadly subdued US Dollar and a tepid risk sentiment. All eyes remain on the US inflation data. 

USD/JPY News

Gold sellers target $1,885 on hot United States inflation data

Gold sellers target $1,885 on hot United States inflation data

Gold is extending the previous decline while heading toward the $1,900 threshold early Wednesday. XAU/USD price has come under renewed selling pressure, as the United States Dollar (USD) is attempting a rebound amid a cautious market environment and higher US Treasury bond yields.

Gold News

Binance.US CEO steps down with exchange shedding 30% of its staff

Binance.US CEO steps down with exchange shedding 30% of its staff

Binance.US, the subsidiary of Binance.com in the US, has laid off a significant number of its personnel, only weeks after the parent company also lost its high-ranking officers to layoffs and resignations.

Read more

Feeling the heat from higher oil prices

Feeling the heat from higher oil prices

Global markets are feeling the heat from higher oil prices and their inflationary implications, as the recent price upswing carries inherent risks to the Fed’s inflation and interest rate outlook.

Read more

