USD/MXN Price Analysis: Finds support near 50% Fibo., remains below 100-day SMA

- USD/MXN consolidates its recent losses to a one-and-half-week trough touched on Tuesday.
- The overnight breakdown and acceptance below the 100-day SMA favours bearish traders.
- Positive oscillators on the daily chart warrant caution before positioning for further losses.
The USD/MXN pair struggles to gain any meaningful traction during the Asian session on Wednesday and consolidates its recent losses to a one-week low touched the previous day. Spot prices currently trade just above the 17.20 area, which represents the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the rally from the August monthly swing low and should act as a pivotal point for intraday traders.
The overnight sustained breakdown through the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) was seen as a fresh trigger for bears. That said, technical indicators on the daily chart –though have been easing from higher levels – are still holding in the positive territory. This, in turn, supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying at lower levels and warrants caution before positioning for any further depreciating move.
Some follow-through selling below the 17.20 level (50% Fibo.), however, has the potential to drag the USD/MXN pair to the 17.10 level, or the 61.8% Fibo. level. This is followed by the 17.00 round-figure mark, which if broken decisively will make spot prices vulnerable to weaken further towards the 16.90 area en route to the 16.70 region (August 28 low).
On the flip side, the 38.2% Fibo. level, around the 17.35 region, is likely to cap the immediate upside, above which the USD/MXN pair could climb to the 17.45-17.50 hurdle, or the 23.6% Fibo. level. This is followed by the multi-month top, around the 17.70 zone, which if cleared decisively will set the stage for the resumption of the recent strong appreciating move witnessed over the past two weeks or so.
USD/MXN daily chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|17.2422
|Today Daily Change
|0.0148
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|17.2274
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|17.0964
|Daily SMA50
|17.0159
|Daily SMA100
|17.2617
|Daily SMA200
|17.9948
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|17.3811
|Previous Daily Low
|17.2167
|Previous Weekly High
|17.7094
|Previous Weekly Low
|17.0447
|Previous Monthly High
|17.4274
|Previous Monthly Low
|16.6945
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|17.2795
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|17.3183
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|17.1691
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|17.1107
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|17.0047
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|17.3335
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|17.4395
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|17.4979
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
