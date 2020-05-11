USD/MXN Price Analysis: Eyes 50-day average support

- USD/MXN's daily chart shows a contracting triangle breakdown.
- Key Indicator has crossed into the bearish territory for first in two months.
USD/MXN is looking south with the daily chart reporting a bearish reversal pattern.
The pair dropped more than 1.5% on Friday, confirming a downside break of the five-week-long narrowing price range on the daily chart. The triangle breakdown indicates that the rally from lows near 18.50 observed in mid-February has ended and the bears have regained control.
The 14-day relative strength index, too, has dropped below 50 for the first time in nearly two months. A below-50reading represents bearish conditions.
The pair, therefore, looks set to test the 50-day average, currently at 23.4290. That would be the first test of the widely-tracked technical line in over two months. On the higher side, a close above 24.082 (Friday's top) is needed to invalidate bearish pressures.
At press time, USD/MXN is trading largely unchanged on the day near 23.6158.
Daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Technical levels
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.6691
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.00
|Today daily open
|23.6691
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|24.1621
|Daily SMA50
|23.3565
|Daily SMA100
|21.0946
|Daily SMA200
|20.2672
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.1246
|Previous Daily Low
|23.5515
|Previous Weekly High
|24.8895
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.5515
|Previous Monthly High
|25.7809
|Previous Monthly Low
|23.2825
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.7704
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.9056
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.4389
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.2087
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.8658
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.0119
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.3548
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.585
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD challenges weekly highs near 0.6560
Despite simmering Australia-China trade tensions, AUD/USD stands tall and refreshes weekly tops above 0.6550, opening doors for a test of 0.6600. The spot cheers a better market mood and fresh US dollar selling.
USD/JPY fades a spike above 107.00 as USD bounce fizzles
USD/JPY fades the uptick above 107.00, as the US dollar bounce falters across the board amid a risk-on market profile, The downside, however, appears cushioned on the back of higher Treasury yields, S&P 500 futures and Asian stocks.
FX Weekly: Selective dollar selling maintains appeal, gold uptrend remains firm
With many countries in the West attempting to reopen their economies, attention has turned to whether new infection rates will remain low as mobility picks up.
WTI slips below $24.00, stays inside short-term triangle
While stepping back from the two-day-old falling trend line, WTI June Futures on NYMEX down near 3.30% on a day, during Monday’s Asian session. A short-term symmetrical triangle limits immediate moves.
Gold: Mildly positive above $1,700 as US-China tension renews
Following the recent uptick, Gold prices take the bids near $1,710, up around 0.50% on a day, during the Asian session on Monday. The fresh fears of the US-China trade war are again helping the safe-haven while the coronavirus (COVID-19) updates offer a little clear direction.