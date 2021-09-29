USD/MXN Price Analysis: Dollar at three-month highs, testing 20.50

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • USD/MXN rises further to the 20.50 key area.
  • Greenback strengthens across the board on Wednesday.

The combination of a stronger US dollar across the board and a somewhat weaker Mexican peso boosted the USD/MXN further to the upside. It is rising for the fifth consecutive day, trading at the highest level since mid-June.

The pair is consolidating above 20.40, reinforcing the bullish outlook. The next resistance stands at the 20.50/55 barrier and above the target might be located at the June top at 20.75.

Despite the extreme overbought reading in the short-term, no signs of a reversal or consolidation are seen yet and the strength of the US dollar still appears to have legs.

A daily close below 20.40 could point to some difficulties extending the move higher, but only a decline back under 20.15 should alleviate the bullish tone. If a correction brings USD/MXN below 20.00, the short-term outlook would favor the Mexican peso.

USD/MXN daily chart

usdmxn

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 20.4568
Today Daily Change 0.1210
Today Daily Change % 0.60
Today daily open 20.3358
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 20.0003
Daily SMA50 20.0335
Daily SMA100 20.0047
Daily SMA200 20.1186
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 20.397
Previous Daily Low 20.0785
Previous Weekly High 20.2043
Previous Weekly Low 19.9365
Previous Monthly High 20.4572
Previous Monthly Low 19.8037
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 20.2753
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 20.2002
Daily Pivot Point S1 20.1439
Daily Pivot Point S2 19.9519
Daily Pivot Point S3 19.8253
Daily Pivot Point R1 20.4624
Daily Pivot Point R2 20.589
Daily Pivot Point R3 20.7809

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?
Follow up our daily analysts guidance

Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD crashes below 1.1650 on massive dollar demand

EUR/USD crashes below 1.1650 on massive dollar demand

EUR/USD is trading close to 1.16, the lowest since November 2020. The dollar is surging alongside an increase in US yields related to upcoming Fed tapering. The greenback is also benefiting from safe-haven flows. Fed Chair Powell and ECB President Lagarde are speaking

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD plummets toward 1.34 on higher US yields, UK energy crisis

GBP/USD plummets toward 1.34 on higher US yields, UK energy crisis

GBP/USD has hit a new low under 1.3450, crashing under the might of the dollar, which is riding on the Fed's tapering, US debt ceiling concerns and China's energy issues. Brexit-related worries are weighing on sterling. BOE Governor Bailey is speaking in a panel.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD surrenders intraday gains, seems poised to slide further

XAU/USD surrenders intraday gains, seems poised to slide further

Gold surrendered a major part of its intraday gains and retreated to the lower end of its daily trading range during the early North American session. Following a rapid rise since the end of last week, the US Treasury bond yields witnessed a modest pullback on Wednesday.

Gold News

Four reasons why Polkadot price will double by end of October

Four reasons why Polkadot price will double by end of October

Polkadot price has been stuck in a consolidation phase for roughly a month. However, this trend might be coming to an end due to three significant reasons. As a result, investors can expect DOT to start a massive bull rally over the coming month.

Read more

Why is Apple stock falling?

Why is Apple stock falling?

Apple stock (AAPL) took the rise in bond yields poorly on Monday as tech stocks and the Nasdaq suffered disproportionally. The Nasdaq closed as the worst performing index of the day down 0.81%, while the Dow was actually positive.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures