USD/MXN Price Analysis: Divergence between price action and RSI warrants further upside

For that scenario to play out, the USD/MXN needs to crack the confluence of a downslope-resistance trendline and the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 18.6951, followed by the February 15 daily high at 18.7479, followed by the 50-day EMA At 18.9669, ahead of the 19.0000 psychological price level.

Technically speaking, the USD/MXN daily chart portrays a bearish continuation as the most likely scenario. However, the divergence between the USD/MXN price action and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains intact, which would spur a reversal that might open the door for the USD/MXN buyers to reclaim the $19.00 psychological level. This means as price action registered lower lows, the RSI has not. Therefore, risks for a reversal remain, which would open the door for further USD/MXN upside.

The USD/MXN bounces after hitting multi-year lows around 18.3301, snapping three days of consecutive losses. Nevertheless, the USD/MXN would remain pressured after a strong downtrend dragged prices from the last year's $21.05 peak toward the above-mentioned $18.33 area. At the time of writing, the USD/MXN exchanges hand at 18.4076, above its opening price by 0.25%.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.