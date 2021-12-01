USD/MXN Price Analysis: Correction extends to the 21.10 zone

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Mexican peso rises for the third consecutive day against the US dollar.
  • While under 21.30, the Mexican peso to remain strong.
  • Technical indicators keep moving south, supporting MXN.

The USD/MXN is falling again on Wednesday but the Mexican peso is offering some signs of exhaustion. Still, while under 21.30, the pair could drop further to the 20.90 area, where the next strong support is seen.

A recovery back above 21.30 should give an indication that the bearish correction could have run its course, suggesting some consolidation between 21.30 and 21.65. On the contrary, a break under 20.90 should strengthen the outlook for the MXN, exposing the next critical support located at 20.50.

The primary trend still favor the upside in USD/MXN. The sharp rally of last week looks exaggerated so the pullback taking place at the moment seems normal so far. Price is hovering around the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the latest rally.

A rally back above 22.00 needs volatility across financial markets and a much stronger dollar. Before that level, resistance is seen at 21.60, 21.75 and 21.90.

USD/MXN daily chart

usdmnx

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 21.1544
Today Daily Change -0.2955
Today Daily Change % -1.38
Today daily open 21.4499
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 20.891
Daily SMA50 20.6145
Daily SMA100 20.3174
Daily SMA200 20.2606
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 21.8356
Previous Daily Low 21.2843
Previous Weekly High 22.1557
Previous Weekly Low 20.7845
Previous Monthly High 22.1557
Previous Monthly Low 20.2514
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 21.4949
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 21.625
Daily Pivot Point S1 21.2109
Daily Pivot Point S2 20.972
Daily Pivot Point S3 20.6596
Daily Pivot Point R1 21.7622
Daily Pivot Point R2 22.0746
Daily Pivot Point R3 22.3135

 

 

