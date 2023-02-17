- USD/MXN drops below last Thursday’s low, extending its losses to a fresh multi-year low of around $18.40.
- USD/MXN Price Analysis: A break below $18.40 would pave the way toward $18.00.
The USD/MXN hit an almost 4-year-and-a-half month low around 18.4485, a level last seen in October 2018, extending its losses by 0.89% in the week. At the time of writing, the USD/MXN exchanges hands at 18.4161.
Since the beginning of the week, the Mexican Peso (MXN) has shown resilience to register a daily loss vs. the greenback (USD). Even though the USD/MXN Tuesday’s session finished in the green, prices were reluctant to break solid resistance around the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 18.7999 that day. Albeit the USD/MXN closed with gains of 0.31%, analyzing price action, the large wick on top of Tuesday’s candle’s body was a forecast of what was upcoming in the rest of the week.
Hence, the USD/MXN dropped for two consecutive days, and it’s on its way toward the 18.00 psychological level, as it has decisively broken the $18.50 mark.
The USD/MXN’s next support would be August 7, 2018, daily low at 18.4047. Breach of the latter and the next support would be the psychological $18.00 barrier. Once cleared, the USD/MXN would dip to April 17, 2018, swing low at 17.9388, which would be up for grabs.
Contrarily, if the USD/MXN reconquers $18.50, that could open the door for recovery. Therefore, the USD/MXN first resistance would be the 20-day EMA At 18.7312, followed by the confluence of the February 9 daily high and the 50-day EMA around 18.9922. Once cleared, the next stop will be the 100-day EMA at 19.2869.
USD/MXN Daily chart
USD/MXN Key technical levels
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|18.4278
|Today Daily Change
|-0.1038
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.56
|Today daily open
|18.5316
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|18.7661
|Daily SMA50
|19.1176
|Daily SMA100
|19.4073
|Daily SMA200
|19.7694
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|18.6845
|Previous Daily Low
|18.4807
|Previous Weekly High
|19.2901
|Previous Weekly Low
|18.639
|Previous Monthly High
|19.5361
|Previous Monthly Low
|18.5663
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|18.5586
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|18.6066
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|18.4467
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|18.3619
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|18.243
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|18.6504
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|18.7693
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|18.8542
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
