USD/MXN Price Analysis: Bouncing from key support, more gains above 20.00

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Mexican peso consolidates recent gains versus US dollar, unable to break under 19.80.
  •  USD/MXN likely to extend gains with a break above 20.00.

The USD/MXN is trading flat in Tuesday, after bouncing again from near the 19.80 area. The mentioned level has become a key support zone; a daily close below would clear the way to more losses, targeting 19.70. If the decline continues, the focus would turn to the 19.50 zone.

Around 19.98, the 20 and 55-day moving averages are seen. A break higher and if confirmed with a close above 20.00, would alleviate the bearish pressure, suggesting more gains ahead. The next relevant obstacle is located around 20.25.

In the short-term, technical indicators offer mixed signs and the key SMA are flat. The failure to break 19.80 should favor a correction to the upside. A weekly close above 20.15 should warn about a potential rally to 20.60, while under 19.70, to 19.45.

USD/MXN daily chart

usdmxn

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 19.8984
Today Daily Change -0.0080
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 19.9064
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 19.9806
Daily SMA50 19.9895
Daily SMA100 20.0781
Daily SMA200 20.1742
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 19.9288
Previous Daily Low 19.8037
Previous Weekly High 20.1648
Previous Weekly Low 19.8004
Previous Monthly High 20.2515
Previous Monthly Low 19.7458
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 19.881
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 19.8515
Daily Pivot Point S1 19.8305
Daily Pivot Point S2 19.7545
Daily Pivot Point S3 19.7054
Daily Pivot Point R1 19.9556
Daily Pivot Point R2 20.0047
Daily Pivot Point R3 20.0807

 

 

