- USD/MXN rises for the third consecutive day, again above 20.00.
- The dollar needs to hold above 20.00, next resistance at 20.15/20.
- Slide under 19.90 to remove bullish bias.
The USD/MXN is rising for the third consecutive day, although so far, it has failed to print fresh weekly highs. The upside remains capped below 20.10. The next critical resistance is seen around 20.15/20, an area that contains horizontal resistances and also the 100-day Simple Moving Average.
A firm break above 20.25 would open the doors to more gains targeting the 20.50 area.
In the very short term, the bias is to the upside, with technical indicators flat to bullish. The momentum is not strong enough and appears to be fading. The bias will weaken with a decline back under 20.00. While a daily close well above 20.00 would be a positive sign for the bulls.
A key support emerges at 19.90 that if fails to hold, USD/MXN could drop further to test again the 19.80 area.
USD/MXN Daily chart
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|20.0397
|Today Daily Change
|0.0629
|Today Daily Change %
|0.31
|Today daily open
|19.9768
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|20.2785
|Daily SMA50
|20.3164
|Daily SMA100
|20.154
|Daily SMA200
|20.4165
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|20.0921
|Previous Daily Low
|19.8189
|Previous Weekly High
|20.4435
|Previous Weekly Low
|19.8104
|Previous Monthly High
|21.0539
|Previous Monthly Low
|20.0921
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|19.9878
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|19.9233
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|19.8331
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|19.6894
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|19.5599
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|20.1063
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|20.2358
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|20.3795
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
