USD/MXN: MXN surrenders to USD amidst crucial week for Banxico decision, Fed’s Powell speech eyed

NEWS | | By Christian Borjon Valencia
  • USD/MXN pair surges over 0.80%, with market focus on impending Banxico and US Fed monetary verdicts.
  • Despite hawkish Banxico tones, no rate hikes are projected; Fed maintains rate-hike caution.
  • Key focus: Powell’s forthcoming testimonies and Banxico’s policy decision; US Housing Starts soar 21.4% MoM.

The Mexican Peso (MXN) surrenders against the US Dollar (USD) as the USD/MXN trades with gains of more than 0.80% after hitting a daily low of 17.0499 in a week that would feature the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) monetary policy decision. That, alongside Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair testimony at the US Congress, would likely drive the USD/MXN pair direction. At the time of writing, the USD/MXN trades at 17.2119.

USD/MXN surges as investors await clarity from Banxico and Federal Reserve; US Housing Starts hit a 13-month high

The USD/MXN is bolstered by a risk-off impulse, as shown by US equities trading with losses. In the June monetary policy decision, Banxico is expected to keep rates unchanged, as demonstrated by a Reuters poll on Tuesday. Twenty analysts surveyed see the central bank holding rates unchanged at 11.25% for back-to-back meetings. It should be said that the latest Mexico inflation report showed annual CPI coming below the 5.90% foreseen by analysts at 5.84%

Also, comments made by Governor Victoria Rodriguez Ceja and Deputy Governor Jonathan Heath suggest Banxico will keep rates higher for longer. However, no more hikes are expected, with market participants, expecting a rate cut “at least” until the fourth quarter, according to Goldman Sachs Alberto Ramos.

Aside from this, the Fed skipped raising rates during the last week, though its policymakers upwards revised peak rates above the 5.50% threshold, as shown by the dot-plot. The Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) revealed that 12 of 18 Fed board members tweaked their monetary policy expectations, which bolstered the greenback.

Nevertheless, Fed Chair Powell’s press conference downplayed the dot plots, hurting the prospects of the greenback, which gave back most of its earned gains.

Over the weekend, comments by Fed Governor Christopher Waller and Richmond’s Fed Thomas Barkin leaned hawkish, with both favoring additional tightening if needed. The Fed Watch tools portray investors seeing a 72% odds of a 25 bps hike in July, but the swaps markets are not buying the 50 bps increases towards the year-end.

Earlier, the US economic agenda featured Housing Starts jumping to a 13-month high, as shown by May’s data displayed by the US Commerce Department. Housing Starts rose by 21.4% MoM, crushing the prior month’s plunge of -2.9%, while Building Permits expanded by 5.2%, above -1.4% contraction in April.

Upcoming events.

The Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony at the US Congress on Wednesday and Thursday is expected to keep the press conference tone. USD/MXN traders must be aware of the language used by Powell, particularly on Wednesday. The Bank of Mexico will reveal its monetary policy decision on Thursday at around 19:00 GMT.

USD/MXN Price Analysis: Technical outlook

USD/MXN Daily chart

The USD/MXN recovery failed to test the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 17.3599 but erased two days of consecutive losses. If USD/MXN achieves a daily close above the June 15 high of  17.2533, that could exacerbate a rally toward the 20-day EMA. A subsequent break of the latter will expose the May 16 swing low support turned resistance at 17.4038, ahead of testing July 2017 lows of 17.4498. Failure to conquer 17.25 on a daily close could pave the way to re-test YTD lows of 17.0219.

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 17.2162
Today Daily Change 0.1358
Today Daily Change % 0.80
Today daily open 17.0804
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 17.4535
Daily SMA50 17.7094
Daily SMA100 18.0832
Daily SMA200 18.8332
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 17.1724
Previous Daily Low 17.061
Previous Weekly High 17.3353
Previous Weekly Low 17.0243
Previous Monthly High 18.078
Previous Monthly Low 17.4203
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 17.1299
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 17.1036
Daily Pivot Point S1 17.0368
Daily Pivot Point S2 16.9932
Daily Pivot Point S3 16.9255
Daily Pivot Point R1 17.1482
Daily Pivot Point R2 17.216
Daily Pivot Point R3 17.2596

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

