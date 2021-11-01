USD/MXN jumps to highest in almost three weeks near 21.00

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Mexican peso under pressure across the board amid concerns about the economy.
  • USD/MXN eyes 21.00, up for the fifth consecutive day.

The USD/MXN is rising for the fifth consecutive day on Monday and it has accelerated the move reaching 20.85, the highest level since October 12. It remains near the highs with the bullish tone intact.

The MXN is being affected by increasing concerns about the health of the Mexican economy after it was reported last week a GDP contraction for the first time since the recovery from the COVID begun. At the same time, inflation remains elevated forcing the Bank of Mexico to raise rates.

The deterioration in the economic outlook weighs on the Mexican peso that continues among the worst performers. Not even an improvement in global risk appetite and in crude oil prices helped the currency.

Higher interest rates in the US are also affecting MXN. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on monetary policy that could impact on yields. Another relevant event will be the release of the US employment report on Friday.  

The rally of the USD/MXN looks now at the 20.89 October highs. If it breaks higher, attention would turn to the 21.00 zone. The immediate short-term support has been moved to 20.70 and 20.50.

Technical levels

usdmxn

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 20.8386
Today Daily Change 0.2803
Today Daily Change % 1.36
Today daily open 20.5583
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 20.452
Daily SMA50 20.2436
Daily SMA100 20.1345
Daily SMA200 20.1881
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 20.6316
Previous Daily Low 20.333
Previous Weekly High 20.6316
Previous Weekly Low 20.1193
Previous Monthly High 20.9034
Previous Monthly Low 20.1193
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 20.5175
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 20.4471
Daily Pivot Point S1 20.3837
Daily Pivot Point S2 20.209
Daily Pivot Point S3 20.0851
Daily Pivot Point R1 20.6823
Daily Pivot Point R2 20.8062
Daily Pivot Point R3 20.9809

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD reclaims 1.1600 but with limited strength

EUR/USD reclaims 1.1600 but with limited strength

EUR/USD trades just above the 1.1600 level, amid a better market mood. Dismal German figures put a cap to the rally, instead backed by the decreased dollar’s demand.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD remains on the back foot below 1.3700

GBP/USD remains on the back foot below 1.3700

GBP/USD is under pressure below 1.3700, trying to find its feet after Friday’s severe blow. After the latest data from the US revealed that input price pressures in the manufacturing sector remained at elevated levels in October, the dollar continues to hold its ground against its rivals.

GBP/USD News

Gold: Cautious optimism underpins the metal

Gold: Cautious optimism underpins the metal

Gold is in recovery mode this Monday, trading in the $1,791 price zone. Market participants are cautiously optimistic ahead of multiple central banks’ announcements, with the Fed and the BoE expected to announce tightening changes to their monetary policies before the year-end. 

Gold News

Shiba Inu prints bullish continuation pattern towards $0.00011

Shiba Inu prints bullish continuation pattern towards $0.00011

Shiba Inu price was undoubtedly one of the biggest surprises for October. Very few cryptocurrencies in October can claim a monthly close of over 830% from the open. Will Shiba Inu go higher, or is a deeper retracement coming?

Read more

Manufacturing activity still strong despite persistent supply issues

Manufacturing activity still strong despite persistent supply issues

October's ISM manufacturing report demonstrates that activity remains strong despite persistent supply issues. The overall index slid to 60.8 last month, largely due to a 6.9 point drop in new orders.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures