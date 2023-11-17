USD/MXN hovers around 17.2300 with a negative bias, focus on US housing data

- USD/MXN faces downward pressure weaker US economic data.
- US Initial Jobless Claims marked the highest level in nearly three months.
- Banxico could maintain policy rates at 11.25% for a prolonged period to achieve a 3.0% inflation target.
USD/MXN moves sideways with a bias to continue the losing streak that began on November 10. This direction is influenced by additional economic data from the United States (US), which has further cemented the market sentiment of no interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. The spot price hovers around 17.2300 during the early European session on Friday.
US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending on November 10 rose to 231,000, exceeding the expected 220,000 and marking the highest level in nearly three months. Additionally, Continuing Jobless Claims for the week ending on November 3 increased to the highest level since 2022, reaching 1.865 million compared to the previous reading of 1.833 million. These labor market indicators highlight ongoing challenges in the US job market, which may contribute to broader market sentiment and potentially influence the US Dollar (USD).
US Dollar Index (DXY) hovers around 104.30, experiencing downward pressure primarily attributed to the decline in US Treasury yields. As of the latest data, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note stands at 4.46%, while the 2-year Treasury note yield is at 4.85%. The movement in Treasury yields is a key factor influencing the weakness of the US Dollar (USD), as it reflects market expectations regarding no interest rate hike.
The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) is expected to maintain its interest rates at 11.25% as it works towards achieving its 3.0% inflation target by the year 2025. The decision is contingent on the context of Mexico's inflation, which eased to 4.26% year on year in October.
Banxico's Governor Victoria Rodriguez Ceja suggested on Monday that rate cuts could be a possibility next year. Additionally, Deputy Governor Jonathan Heath emphasized on Tuesday that monetary policy will continue to remain restrictive.
With Mexico's economic docket remaining scarce, traders are likely to focus on the US Building Permits (MoM) and Housing Starts (MoM) scheduled for release on Friday. The expectations for a decrease in October in these housing indicators may play a role in supporting the belief that the Fed is unlikely to implement an interest rate hike in the upcoming meetings.
USD/MXN: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|17.2301
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0135
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|17.2436
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|17.7843
|Daily SMA50
|17.7024
|Daily SMA100
|17.3505
|Daily SMA200
|17.6484
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|17.3333
|Previous Daily Low
|17.2196
|Previous Weekly High
|17.9407
|Previous Weekly Low
|17.406
|Previous Monthly High
|18.4934
|Previous Monthly Low
|17.3786
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|17.263
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|17.2899
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|17.1977
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|17.1518
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|17.0839
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|17.3114
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|17.3792
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|17.4251
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
