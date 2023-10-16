USD/MXN hovers above 18.0100 ahead of US Retail Sales

- USD/MXN retreats from a two-day winning streak ahead of US economic figures.
- US Dollar faces a challenge after the weaker preliminary US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index.
- Banxico is expected to keep interest rates higher; contributing support for the Mexican Peso.
USD/MXN pulls back from the recent gains, trading lower around 18.0160 during the Asian session on Monday. The pair is facing challenges after the release weaker-than-expected preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index from the United States (US).
On Friday, the report for October showed a decline to 63.0 from the previous reading of 68.1, falling short of the expected figure of 67.4.
However, the USD/MXN pair gained in previous sessions possibly due to the shift in discussions about the trajectory of the US Federal Reserve's (Fed) monetary policy following the slew of robust US data during the last week, with US inflation surpassing expectations and initial jobless claims coming in lower than anticipated.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) trades slightly lower around 106.50 at the time of writing. However, investors seem to factor in the possibility of another Federal Reserve (Fed) rate hike to curb inflation.
Moreover, the recovery in US Treasury yields from the recent losses could provide support in underpinning the US Dollar (USD). The yields on US Treasury bonds recovers on Monday, with the 10-year US Treasury bond yield standing at 4.65%, up by 1.0%.
Additionally, the Greenback remains to benefit from the safe-haven flow amid the rising geopolitical tension between Israel and Palestine. An undisclosed source informed Reuters that there have been discussions between US officials and Israel regarding the potential visit of President Joe Biden to Israel. The invitation for this visit is reported to have come from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Market participants will likely watch the US Retail Sales (MoM) on Tuesday, with the figure expected to rise 0.2% in September, compared to the previous reading of 0.6%.
On the Mexican side, the recent release of Banxico's monetary policy minutes presents a hawkish outlook, with members indicating a reluctance to entertain the idea of a rate cut in the near term. The prevailing consensus among members reflects a belief that interest rates should be maintained at higher levels for an extended duration.
The main reason given for this position is the elevated prices noted in the services segment, identified as a significant factor influencing inflation data. This hawkish sentiment highlights a careful approach to monetary policy, with a priority on addressing inflationary pressures.
In September, the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) opted to keep interest rates steady at 11.25%. Additionally, the central bank revised its inflation projections for 2024 from 3.50% to 3.87%, exceeding the target range of 3% (plus or minus 1%). This adjustment in inflation forecasts suggests heightened concerns about the potential upward trajectory of prices, prompting a cautious stance from the central bank.
USD/MXN: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|18.0165
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0720
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.40
|Today daily open
|18.0885
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|17.6758
|Daily SMA50
|17.3269
|Daily SMA100
|17.2183
|Daily SMA200
|17.7703
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|18.11
|Previous Daily Low
|17.8434
|Previous Weekly High
|18.4216
|Previous Weekly Low
|17.7545
|Previous Monthly High
|17.8174
|Previous Monthly Low
|16.9727
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|18.0081
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|17.9452
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|17.9179
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|17.7473
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|17.6513
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|18.1845
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|18.2805
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|18.4511
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains toward 1.0550 despite cautious mood
EUR/USD is extending gains toward 1.0550 amid a broadly softer US Dollar early Monday. Further upside in the pair, however, appears elusive amid escalating Hamas-Israel geopolitical risks. Focus shifts to ECB- and Fed-speak for fresh impetus.
GBP/USD trades firmer above 1.2150 amid softer US Dollar
GBP/USD is gaining traction above the mid-1.2100s in the European morning on Monday. The softer US Dollar lends some support to the pair amid a cautious risk tone on geopolitical fears. All eyes remain on Tuesday's key UK wage inflation data and US Retail Sales.
Gold price faces rejection near 200-day SMA, corrects from three-week highs
Gold price kicks off the new week on a weaker note and reverses a part of Friday’s rise to a multi-week high. Failure to find acceptance above the 200-day SMA prompts some profit-taking amid elevated US bond yields. Israel-Hamas conflict and Fedspeak in focus.
Pepe Coin run will not happen until PEPE breaks and holds above approximately $0….8045
Pepe coin price continues to struggle despite being the meme coin sensation at one point in its lifetime. The frog-themed token has taken to the trend seen among its peers in the meme coin ecosystem, including Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, among others.
Middle East tension set to continue to weigh on markets
Friday’s sell-off came about primarily over concerns over further escalation in the Middle East which kept investors cautious, while better than expected US bank earnings numbers helped US markets to hang onto their weekly gains.