- Another quiet session for USD/MXN, remains in a consolidation range.
- US dollar drops versus majors, mixed versus commodity and emerging market currencies.
The USD/MXN is rising modestly on Wednesday, hovering around 18.80. For the sixth time in a row, the pair is about to post a daily close between 18.80 and 18.82, as it continues to move sideways, still within a dominant bearish trend.
The greenback posted mixed results across the board amid a modest slide in US yields. Wall Street hit record highs while crude oil fell marginally. China and the US signed the phase one trade agreement.
The improvement in risk appetite in Wall Street did not help Latin American currencies that were the worst performers. The Mexican peso outperformed within LA but still dropped versus the dollar.
MXN medium term view
“We wax lyrical constantly about MXN being the most attractive carry currency in the world when adjusting for volatility and liquidity. And despite Banxico rate cuts, this remains the case”, explained Rabobank analysts. According to them, “liquidity trumps fundamentals,” so they consider USD/MXN will remain under 19, but they warn that if volatility spikes, it could move sharply higher.
“With the current glass half full view of the market still ruling the roost, for now, we expect USD/MXN to trade around the 19 handle in the coming month”, Rabobank analysts concluded.
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|18.8109
|Today Daily Change
|0.0120
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|18.7989
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|18.8968
|Daily SMA50
|19.1396
|Daily SMA100
|19.3051
|Daily SMA200
|19.2504
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|18.8714
|Previous Daily Low
|18.777
|Previous Weekly High
|19.0167
|Previous Weekly Low
|18.7468
|Previous Monthly High
|19.6294
|Previous Monthly Low
|18.7977
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|18.8354
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|18.8131
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|18.7601
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|18.7213
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|18.6657
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|18.8546
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|18.9102
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|18.949
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases from daily highs, remains bid
The EUR/USD pair is giving up some of its daily gains but holds near a weekly high of 1.1163. The US-China trade deal failed to impress, although Wall Street run to all-time highs once again.
GBP/USD above 1.3000 but upside limited
Worse-than-expected UK inflation and policymakers pledging to vote for a rate cut kept the upside limited for the Sterling Pound. GBP/USD at risk of resuming its decline.
The US and China sign historic trade deal
Market reaction to the US-China trade deal signed in Washington today has been priced for several weeks. The next phase will be determined by the economic performance of the two countries as they implement the terms of the accord.
Gold regains poise and tests $1,560/oz
The ounce troy of the precious metal is regaining the smile on Wednesday and is now advancing beyond the $1,550 level, or 2-day highs.
USD/JPY: Easing, but limited selling interest
Japanese Machinery Tool Orders plummeted again in December. BOJ’s Kuroda concerned about overseas slowdown, ready to act if needed. USD/JPY pair retreating from highs, correcting overbought conditions.