USD/MXN holds near 24.00, consolidates a 4.4% daily gain

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Mexican peso has one of the worst days in history after plunging more than 4% versus the US dollar. 
  • Panic continues to drive price action across financial markets. 

The USD/MXN jumped earlier today to 24.11, hitting a new record high. Then it stabilized and it has been moving in a range between 24.10 and 23.60, holding to most of its daily gains. The collapse in equity markets, rising US yield and the 20% slide in crude oil pushed USD/MXN to the upside. 

The demand for the greenback in Mexico remains strong. After a 4.5% rally, the correction of USD/MXN has been relatively small and limited. The pair is about to post a record close. The rally of the recent days, brick back the memory of the 1994 Tequila crisis. 

The Mexican peso is among the worst performers over the last thirty days. Some analysts argue MXN is the proxy for emerging markets so it usually suffers most. Other also point to how the Mexican government is handling the situation. Mexican yields jumped on Wednesday. The 10-year rose to 8.30%, the highest level in a year. 

USD/MXN rose almost 30% in a one-month period while USD/RUB gained 27% and USD/COP 22.80%, the biggest gainers. On Wednesday, the worst was the Russian ruble with a 7.2% rally in USD/RUB, including a break above 80.00.

Technical levels 

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 23.9006
Today Daily Change 0.9478
Today Daily Change % 4.13
Today daily open 22.9528
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 20.188
Daily SMA50 19.3126
Daily SMA100 19.2434
Daily SMA200 19.3115
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 23.2396
Previous Daily Low 22.469
Previous Weekly High 22.9881
Previous Weekly Low 20.3001
Previous Monthly High 19.895
Previous Monthly Low 18.5151
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 22.9452
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 22.7634
Daily Pivot Point S1 22.5347
Daily Pivot Point S2 22.1166
Daily Pivot Point S3 21.7641
Daily Pivot Point R1 23.3052
Daily Pivot Point R2 23.6577
Daily Pivot Point R3 24.0758

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

