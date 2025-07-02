USD/MXN holds gains near 18.70, extends recovery due to stronger US Dollar

USD/MXN continues to recover after bouncing back from 18.66, its lowest level since August 2024.

The Mexican Peso faces challenges following the disappointing economic data.

The US Dollar appreciates due to the signs of US manufacturing activity improved in June.

USD/MXN edges higher for the second successive day, extending its recovery slightly after rebounding from 18.66, the lowest since August 2024, which was recorded on July 1. The pair is trading around 18.70 during the European hours on Wednesday.

The upside of the USD/MXN pair could be attributed to the weaker Mexican Peso (MXN), driven by the latest disappointing economic data from Mexico. Real Retail Sales came in at flat 0% year-over-year in May, against the expected 0.8% rise and 0.9% previous reading.

Mexico's S&P Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) declined to 46.3 in June, compared to the previous reading of 46.7. The reading marked the weakest quarterly average since early 2021, highlighting a sharp decline in new orders as companies cited sluggish demand, project delays, and the effects of US tariffs.

The USD/MXN pair appreciates as the US Dollar (USD) gains ground, driven by the signs that economic activity in the United States (US) manufacturing sector improved in June. The US ADP Employment Change report for June will be in the spotlight later on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Institute for Supply Management’s (ISM) report showed that US Manufacturing PMI climbed to 49.0 from 48.5 in May, surpassing the market expectations of 48.8. Moreover, US JOLTS Job Openings rose to 7.76 million in May, compared to 7.395 million openings reported in April. This figure came in above the market expectation of 7.3 million.