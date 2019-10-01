  • Mexican peso drops for the fifth consecutive day against US Dollar. 
  • Greenback loses momentum against majors after US data but remains strong versus EM. 

The USD/MXN just reach 19.83, the highest level in almost four weeks. As of writing, trades at 19.82, about to post the fifth gain in-a-row. The positive tone remains intact despite short-term overbought readings, offering no signals of a correction. 

Earlier today, USD/MXN pulled back following the release of the US ISM Manufacturing Index that surprised to the downside, but it found support at 19.75. Then it climbed back above 19.80. 

The Greenback weakened but particularity against majors and remained in positive ground versus Emerging market currencies. Risk aversion and the global growth outlook continue to support the demand for the US Dollar against high yielding currencies. 

From a technical perspective, while above 19.80 a visit to 20.00 remains on the cards. Under 19.67 the bullish pressure will likely ease. Under the mentioned level, support might come at 19.60 and 19.45/50. 

Mexican Peso outlook 

Despite our call for some peso depreciation during the 4Q19, we don´t see clear reasons to change our peso outlook ahead. Considering a scenario of moderate economic growth in the US, no further escalation of the trade war between the US and China, the continuity of negotiations towards ratification of USMCA trade deal and no import tariffs by the US on Mexican goods, there is scope for moderate peso appreciation from Q1 2020 onwards”, explained analysts at MUFG. 

Regarding the economic outlook, they see downside risks to growth benefits a scenario of low inflationary pressures and lower policy rates. “Domestic risks still come from the adoption of radical policies which have been inhibiting investments, but these risks are intensified only in case of continuous downward revision to GDP growth that could damage AMLO (Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador) popularity further.”

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 19.8273
Today Daily Change 0.0936
Today Daily Change % 0.47
Today daily open 19.7337
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 19.5545
Daily SMA50 19.5643
Daily SMA100 19.3616
Daily SMA200 19.2626
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 19.7591
Previous Daily Low 19.649
Previous Weekly High 19.7364
Previous Weekly Low 19.3782
Previous Monthly High 20.1651
Previous Monthly Low 19.3208
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 19.717
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 19.6911
Daily Pivot Point S1 19.6688
Daily Pivot Point S2 19.6038
Daily Pivot Point S3 19.5587
Daily Pivot Point R1 19.7789
Daily Pivot Point R2 19.824
Daily Pivot Point R3 19.889

 

 

