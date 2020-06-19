USD/MXN finds resistance at 22.80 and Mexican peso recovers ground

- Mexican corrects higher on Friday versus US dollar, still under pressure.
- USD/MXN posts second consecutive weekly gain remains capped by 22.80.
The USD/MXN is about to end the week higher for the second time in a row. The Mexican peso continues to face headwinds after a strong rally in May. The improvement in market sentiment eased after the sharp rally in Wall Street and now emerging market currencies are facing difficulties holding onto recent gains.
On Thursday, USD/MXN reached levels above 22.80 and then pulled back. On Friday it found support at 22.50 and it was about to end the week hovering around 22.55/60.
Emerging market currencies posted mixed results during the week. The Brazilian real, the Chilean peso and the Mexican peso were among the worst performers, on economic woes and amid the spread of the coronavirus.
Week ahead
The economic calendar shows a relatively quiet week in the US. Probably US jobless claim data (Thursday) will be watched closely. Other reports include existing home sales, Durable Goods Orders and Consumer Sentiment.
In Mexico, the key event will be the board meeting of the central bank. The Bank of Mexico is expected to cut rates by another 50 bps. “We believe the central bank will need to continue to lower interest rates as economic growth continues to slow and inflation remains below its long-run average. Moreover, we look for another 100 bps of rate cuts over the next three months, bringing the policy rate to 4.50%”, explained analysts at Wells Fargo.
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.6115
|Today Daily Change
|-0.1395
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.61
|Today daily open
|22.751
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|22.1613
|Daily SMA50
|23.2717
|Daily SMA100
|22.2032
|Daily SMA200
|20.6923
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|22.829
|Previous Daily Low
|22.1961
|Previous Weekly High
|22.9514
|Previous Weekly Low
|21.4609
|Previous Monthly High
|24.8895
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.0047
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.5872
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.4379
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.3551
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|21.9592
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.7222
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|22.988
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.2249
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.6208
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
