- The Mexican Peso gains momentum after Mexico’s mid-month July CPI outperforms estimates, increasing by 4.79% YoY.
- S&P Global data suggests US manufacturing activity rebound, softening the impact of the service sector’s PMI decline.
- Future trajectory of USD/MXN hinges on the upcoming Fed’s policy meeting, with potential hawkish remarks threatening to push it beyond the 17.00 mark.
USD/MXN erased last Friday’s gains amid a data dump from the United States (US) and Mexico, bolstering the emerging market currency as the Mexican Peso (MXN) advances on an inflation report. At the time of writing, the USD/MXN is trading at 16.8277 after reaching a daily high of 17.0091.
Markets anticipate Fed’s decision amid surging US manufacturing activity, mixed economic data
As previously mentioned, the Instituto National de Estadistica, Geografia e Informatica, known as INEGI, revealed that Mexico’s mid-month July Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 4.79% YoY, above estimates of 4.7%, but below the prior’s 5.18% reading. Regarding core CPI, data came at 6.76% YoY, above forecasts of 6.73% though it dipped from 6.91%.
Given the fact that the Bank of Mexico, also known as Banxico, decided to keep rates on hold twice after peaking at 11.25%, the data could trigger a shift if core inflation stickiness continues to be an issue keeping inflation from reaching Banxico’s plus/minus 3% target. A source cited by Reuters commented, “The increase in the services component was ‘mainly due to higher airfares and tourist package.’”
In the US, S&P Global revealed that manufacturing activity improved from 46.3 in June to 49 in July, exceeding estimates. That cushioned the fall in services, with its PMI sliding to 52.4 from 54.4 last month. Consequently, the Composite PMI index dropped to 52 in July from 53.2 in June and slowed to a five-month low, reflecting the impact of 500 bps of tightening by the US Federal Reserve (Fed).
On Tuesday, the Fed would begin its two-day monetary policy meeting. Market participants expect the US central bank to deliver a 25 bps rate hike, but as most economists foresee, that would be the last increase; hawkish remarks by the Fed Chair could lift the USD/MXN toward the 17.00 mark and beyond. Otherwise, a dovish stance, and interest rates differentials, favor the MXN as the carry trade prolongs the emerging market currency gains. Hence, further USD/MXN downside is expected.
USD/MXN Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The USD/MXN daily chart favors further downside, as today’s price action, coupled with last Friday, is forming a bearish-engulfing pattern, warranting further downside. Unless the Fed’s decision on Wednesday surprises the markets with a hawkish hike, the USD/MXN could challenge the October 2015 daily low of 16.3267, followed by the 16.00 mark. But firstly, USD/MXN must dive below 16.5000. Conversely, the USD/MXN could threaten the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 16.9567, followed by the 17.0000 figure. A breach of the latter will expose the 50-day EMA at 17.2269.
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|16.834
|Today Daily Change
|-0.1514
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.89
|Today daily open
|16.9854
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|16.9862
|Daily SMA50
|17.2687
|Daily SMA100
|17.7181
|Daily SMA200
|18.4664
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|17.0512
|Previous Daily Low
|16.8611
|Previous Weekly High
|17.0512
|Previous Weekly Low
|16.6924
|Previous Monthly High
|17.7286
|Previous Monthly Low
|17.0243
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|16.9786
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|16.9337
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|16.8806
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|16.7758
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|16.6905
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|17.0707
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|17.156
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|17.2608
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
