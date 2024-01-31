USD/MXN extends losses despite an improved US Dollar, trades around 17.13

- USD/MXN edges lower amid a stronger US Dollar.
- The Mexican Peso gains ground after GDP data for Q4 from INEGI.
- US Dollar appreciates possibly due to the risk aversion sentiment.
USD/MXN loses ground for the second consecutive day ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rate decision. Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is widely anticipated to maintain its interest rates at 5.5%. However, the CME’s FedWatch Tool suggests a 43% chance of the Fed implementing the first rate cut in March. The USD/MXN pair inches lower to near 17.13 during the European session on Wednesday.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is appreciating, riding on positive momentum despite the downbeat US Treasury yields. The US Dollar Index (DXY) hovers around 103.50, by the press time. On Tuesday, the US JOLTS Job Openings for December increased to 9.026M against the previous figure of 8.925M and surpassed the anticipated 8.7500M. The US Housing Price Index (MoM) remained consistent at 0.3% in November.
Furthermore, Investors will likely closely scrutinize US ADP Employment Change data as it helps to gauge the potential direction and health of the job market. The subsequent release of the US Nonfarm Payrolls report will provide a more detailed and comprehensive overview of the employment landscape in the United States (US).
The Mexican Peso (MXN) seems to cheer the data from INEGI, which showed that the Mexican GDP for the fourth quarter of 2023 expanded by 0.1% on a quarter-on-quarter basis. However, this figure falls below forecasts of 0.4% and is lower than the 1.1% expansion achieved in the third quarter. On an annual basis, the preliminary reading of GDP showed a rise of 2.4%, missing forecasts of 3.1% and down from 3.3% in the third quarter.
Furthermore, first-half-month inflation data during the last week indicated a resurgence in inflation in Mexico. Additionally, the Mexican Jobless Rate displayed a contraction in the number of unemployed workers in the country. Given these economic indicators, there is speculation that the figures may discourage the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) from considering a reduction in interest rates in its February meeting.
USD/MXN: technical levels to watch
|Overview
|Today last price
|17.1285
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0300
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|17.1585
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|17.0791
|Daily SMA50
|17.1365
|Daily SMA100
|17.4138
|Daily SMA200
|17.3377
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|17.2574
|Previous Daily Low
|17.1364
|Previous Weekly High
|17.3863
|Previous Weekly Low
|17.0567
|Previous Monthly High
|17.5653
|Previous Monthly Low
|16.8611
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|17.1826
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|17.2112
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|17.1108
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|17.0631
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|16.9899
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|17.2318
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|17.3051
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|17.3528
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
