USD/MXN extends gains near 17.3000 ahead of US data

- USD/MXN receives upward support on improved Greenback.
- US Dollar could extend gains as US bond yields rebound.
- Banxico revised economic growth to 3.3% and 3.0% for 2023 and 2024, respectively.
USD/MXN recovers its intraday losses on Wednesday. trading higher around 17.3000. The recovery in the US Dollar (USD) could be extended due to the upbeat US Gross Domestic Product Annualized data for Q3 showed robust growth at 5.2%, surpassing the anticipated 5.0%,
The US Dollar Index (DXY) receives upward support, possibly influenced by improved US bond yields. However, the Greenback might have faced challenges on mixed remarks from Federal Reserve (Fed) members. Cleveland Federal Reserve (Fed) President Loretta Mester emphasized that decisions regarding additional interest rate hikes would depend on data-driven considerations. On the other hand, Fed Governor Christopher Waller has suggested a more accommodative approach by reducing interest rates. However, markets are pricing in a cumulative 100 basis points (bps) of rate cuts by the Fed in 2024.
Investors are likely awaiting the release of the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index data on Thursday, along with US weekly Jobless Claims, to gain further insights into the inflationary pressure in the United States.
The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) unveiled its quarterly report on Wednesday, bringing positive adjustments to economic growth forecasts. The projection for 2023 has been revised upward from 3.0% to 3.3%, with expectations that the economy will further accelerate from 2.1% to 3.0% in 2024. On the inflation front, Banxico anticipates a rate of 4.4% in Q4 2023, while the forecast for 2024 points to a moderation at 3.4%.
Furthermore, traders may observe Mexico’s Jobless Rate and Fiscal Balance for October on Thursday.
USD/MXN: more levels to watch
|Overview
|Today last price
|17.3046
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0087
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|17.3133
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|17.3614
|Daily SMA50
|17.7006
|Daily SMA100
|17.361
|Daily SMA200
|17.5894
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|17.3232
|Previous Daily Low
|17.1155
|Previous Weekly High
|17.2695
|Previous Weekly Low
|17.0658
|Previous Monthly High
|18.4934
|Previous Monthly Low
|17.3786
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|17.2438
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|17.1948
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|17.1781
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|17.043
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|16.9704
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|17.3858
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|17.4583
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|17.5935
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
