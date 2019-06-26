USD/MXN drops toward 19.10 as the Mexican peso rebounds

- Mexican peso among top performers gains 0.45% versus the US Dollar.
- Banxico meeting on Thursday: no change in rates, what about the statement?
The USD/MXN pulled back on Wednesday, the day before the Bank of Mexico meeting. The pair yesterday hit the highest level in two weeks at 19.25 and today dropped below 19.15.
The Mexican peso benefited from technical factors and also amid an improvement in risk sentiment. Markets rose supported by comments from US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin that fueled optimism about a deal between the US and China. Crude oil prices extended it rally and approached $60.00 a barrel (WTI). Since June 18, it gained 14%.
Levels to watch
Near the end of the day, USD/MXN trades at 19.13, near the 19.10 support. Ahead of the Asian session, short-term technical are biased to the downside. A break under 19.10 is needed to keep the bearish momentum in place. Below the next support stands at 18.99/19.00 and then comes the critical 18.90.
On the upside, the 19.25-19.30 area has become the key resistance band. It was the swing point yesterday and also today. A consolidation on top would signal more gains ahead with not much resistance until 19.45.
Will Banxico follow the Fed?
On Thursday, the Bank of Mexico will have its Board meeting. The policy rate is expected to remain at 8.25%. The focus will be on the statement. The current bias of the central bank is hawkish but one member of the board has dissented in the last two meetings, asking for a more neutral tone. Considering the shift regarding US monetarily policy, Banxico could follow. It could deliver a more neutral or even a dovish statement. Analysts expect rate cuts from Banxico but not in the near term.
“We still expect to see the start of the easing cycle in the second half of the year, but now we think it will start in September rather than in August. By then, the situation will be of falling inflation, a growing output gap, weak labor markets, a stable MXN and, most likely, the Fed on an easing mode, already starting to cut rates. Reality will catch up with Banxico. In our view, Banxico risks making a sharp U turn it its communication in the next few months unless they start to acknowledge the improved backdrop for inflation and start to ease the tone and show more flexibility”, said BBVA analysts. According to them, Banxico should start cutting rates now, “considering that monetary policy should be forward-looking.”
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|19.1265
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0998
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.52
|Today daily open
|19.2263
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|19.293
|Daily SMA50
|19.1317
|Daily SMA100
|19.1488
|Daily SMA200
|19.3666
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|19.2749
|Previous Daily Low
|19.1633
|Previous Weekly High
|19.2139
|Previous Weekly Low
|18.8932
|Previous Monthly High
|19.8284
|Previous Monthly Low
|18.7907
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|19.2322
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|19.2059
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|19.1681
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|19.1099
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|19.0566
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|19.2797
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|19.333
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|19.3912
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates losses as Fed moderates message
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1350, consolidating losses. The Fed's Bullard and Chair Powell have conveyed a balanced message, boosting the greenback. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said 90% of the deal with China is done.
GBP/USD trades below 1.2700
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2700. BOE Gov. Carney said the BOE may cut rates in case of a no-deal Brexit. Boris Johnson has rattled markets by saying leaving the EU by October 31st is "do or die."
USD/JPY sticks to gains near 107.70, looks to snap 7-day losing streak
Following the sharp upsurge witnessed during the European trading hours, the USD/JPY pair has gone into a consolidation phase and is now moving in a relatively tight range in the upper half of its daily trading range.
Gold finds some support near $1400 mark, lacks follow-through
Gold held on to its weaker tone through the early North-American session, albeit pared a part of its intraday slide to the $1400 neighbourhood post-US economic data.
EIA: Crude inventories decreased by 12.8 million barrels, WTI inches closer to $60
In its weekly petroleum report for the week ending June 21, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced that the commercial crude oil inventories in the United States decreased by 12.8 million barrels from the previous week.