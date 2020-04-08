USD/MXN drops to test 24.00, Latin American currencies outperform

- Mexican peso continues on recovery mode versus the greenback.
- US dollar falls across the board on risk appetite.
The USD/MXN is falling on Wednesday for the second day in a row. Earlier it rose to 24.78 (two-day high) but then reversed sharply. As of writing, it trades at 24.01, at daily lows. The bearish momentum intensified after the beginning of the American session and over the last minutes as Wall Street extends gains.
The report that Bernie Sanders will announce he is pulling out of the Democratic presidential race, boosted US stocks further. The Dow Jones is up 2%. The vulnerable improvement in market sentiment continues to be positive for emerging market currencies like the Mexican peso.
The key driver in USD/MXN slide is the weaker greenback. The biggest gainers on Wednesday are the Chilean peso followed by the Brazilian real. Latin American currencies are outperforming.
Technical outlook
The USD/MXN is about to test the 24.00 zone. On Tuesday it dropped to 23.81 but it was rejected from under 24.00. The negative short-term bias continues to point to the downside. A consolidation below 23.95, a slide to 23.70 seems likely; below the next target stands at 23.40/45.
On the upside, above 24.45 the greenback should gain momentum while a recovery surpassing 24.70 would see 25.00 back in the radar.
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.1946
|Today Daily Change
|-0.1220
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.50
|Today daily open
|24.3166
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.6839
|Daily SMA50
|20.9318
|Daily SMA100
|19.9878
|Daily SMA200
|19.6892
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.6903
|Previous Daily Low
|23.8238
|Previous Weekly High
|25.0559
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.3423
|Previous Monthly High
|25.459
|Previous Monthly Low
|19.1536
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.1548
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.3593
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.8635
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.4104
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.997
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.73
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.1434
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.5965
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
