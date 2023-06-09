- USD/MXN falls to seven-year lows, down by 0.63%.
- Mexico’s deflationary process sees May’s CPI falling more than expected, predicted to keep Banxico from raising rates.
- Upbeat market sentiment and expectations for a Fed rate pause ahead of next week’s FOMC meeting weigh the USD.
- Futures market pricing has a 33% chance of a Fed hike next week 90% chance in the July meeting.
USD/MXN falls to new seven-year lows as the Mexican Peso (MXN) continues to appreciate sharply against the US Dollar (USD), even though the Mexican central bank is expected to keep rates higher for longer. The USD/MXN is trading at 17.2695, below its opening price.
Mexican Peso continues to strengthen against the US Dollar
A risk-on impulse keeps weighing on the greenback ahead of an important week for the US Federal Reserve (Fed), which is set to keep rates unchanged at 5.00%-5.25%. Wall Street is posting solid gains while traders brace for the next week’s FOMC meeting.
Meanwhile, the deflationary process in Mexico is well underway; according to the Instituto Nacional de Estadistica, Geografia e Informatica (INEGI), with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in May falling -0.22% MoM, well below estimates of -0.16%. Anually based, CPI fell below the prior’s month 6.29%, at 5.84%, beneath the consensus of 5.9%.
That would keep the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) from raising rates, as its Governor Victoria Rodriguez Ceja mentioned, saying the central bank will keep rates unchanged for the next two meetings.
Across the border, an absent economic docket keeps investors leaning on market sentiment, which is upbeat, with the S&P 500 turning bullish after gaining more than 20% from its latest dip. Regarding the Fed’s next monetary policy meeting, money market futures are pricing a 33% chance the Fed will hike next week. Nevertheless, odds are at 90% for the July meeting after two major central banks, which kept rates on pause, scrambled to tighten conditions as inflation resumed upwards.
USD/MXN Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the USD/MXN is poised to test lower levels after breaching July’s 2017 lows of 17.4498. In an article on Thursday, I mentioned that the pair “appears to be bottoming” and that a double bottom could be forming, but price action negated the chart pattern. Therefore, further downside is expected, with 2016 lows at 17.0500 to be tested soon, followed by the 17.00 figure. Conversely, if USD/MXN buyers reclaim, the lows of 2017 at 17.4498 could exacerbate further MXN weakness and lift the pair towards the 20-day EMA at 17.5753.
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|17.2674
|Today Daily Change
|-0.1121
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.65
|Today daily open
|17.3795
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|17.6219
|Daily SMA50
|17.8474
|Daily SMA100
|18.1977
|Daily SMA200
|18.931
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|17.443
|Previous Daily Low
|17.33
|Previous Weekly High
|17.7716
|Previous Weekly Low
|17.4195
|Previous Monthly High
|18.078
|Previous Monthly Low
|17.4203
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|17.3998
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|17.3732
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|17.3254
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|17.2713
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|17.2125
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|17.4383
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|17.4971
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|17.5512
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.0750, looks to post small weekly gains
EUR/USD lost its traction and declined to the 1.0750 area in the American session on Friday. In the absence of high-tier data releases, week-end flows seem to be impacting the pair's action heading into the weekend.
GBP/USD holds above 1.2550 ahead of the weekend
GBP/USD keeps its footing on Friday and trades modestly higher on the day above 1.2550 following Thursday's rally. Ahead of next week's all-important US inflation data and Fed policy announcements, modest US Dollar weakness allows the pair to stay in positive territory.
Gold struggles to find direction, holds steady near $1,960
Gold price struggles to make a decisive move in either direction on Friday in the absence of high-impact data releases. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays relatively calm above 3.7% following Thursday's slide, limiting XAU/USD's action.
Weekly Roundup: Binance US halts fiat services, Coinbase does business as usual, XRP hits key milestone
The US financial regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) clampdown on exchange negatively influenced the crypto market and assets throughout the week. The lawsuits against Binance and Coinbase resulted in several challenges for the platforms’ users.
The Week Ahead - FOMC, ECB and Bank of Japan, US CPI, China retail sales and Tesco results
A busy week is ahead, including meetings from the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, and the Bank of Japan. Data to be released includes US CPI and China retail sales. Tesco will also release results.