  • Mexican peso holds onto weekly gains versus the US dollar.
  • Emerging market currencies resist the wave of risk aversion well.
  • USD/MXN heads for the third weekly decline in a row.

The USD/MXN dropped further on Friday and bottomed at 19.84, the lowest level in a month. It then trimmed losses and climbed toward 19.90 as Wall Street turned negative.

Emerging market currencies resisted the wave of risk aversion so far but the negative tone across financial markets remains a great risk. More tensions could hit not only emerging markets' assets but also their currencies.

Wall Street indices opened positive on Friday and then changed their course. The Dow Jones is falling by 0.71% and the S&P 500 drops by 0.63%. The move pushed USD/MXN back to the 19.90 area.

 A daily close below should keep the negative momentum intact, with scope for a test of the next support at 19.80. The next level to watch is seen at the April low at 19.72.

If the US dollar manages to recover above 19.90 it would alleviate the bearish bias. The next critical resistance stands at 20.05. If USD/MXN rises above the 20-day Simple Moving Simple at 20.20, it would negate the bearish short-term outlook.

usdmxn

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 19.8414
Today Daily Change -0.0931
Today Daily Change % -0.47
Today daily open 19.9345
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 20.2361
Daily SMA50 20.1848
Daily SMA100 20.3695
Daily SMA200 20.4441
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 20.0737
Previous Daily Low 19.8712
Previous Weekly High 20.475
Previous Weekly Low 20.0781
Previous Monthly High 20.6382
Previous Monthly Low 19.7269
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 19.9485
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 19.9963
Daily Pivot Point S1 19.8459
Daily Pivot Point S2 19.7573
Daily Pivot Point S3 19.6434
Daily Pivot Point R1 20.0484
Daily Pivot Point R2 20.1623
Daily Pivot Point R3 20.2509

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD retreats toward 1.0550 as dollar rebounds

EUR/USD retreats toward 1.0550 as dollar rebounds

EUR/USD has lost its traction in the American session and retreated to the 1.0550 area. In the absence of high-tier macroeconomic data releases, the dollar is staging a rebound with the US Dollar Index rising above 103.00 and forcing the pair to edge lower.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD consolidates its weekly gains below 1.2500

GBP/USD consolidates its weekly gains below 1.2500

GBP/USD has extended its sideways grind below 1.2500 into the second half of the day on Friday with the dollar staying resilient against its rivals. Nevertheless, the pair remains on track to snap a four-week losing streak.

GBP/USD News

Gold loses traction, drops below $1,840

Gold loses traction, drops below $1,840

Gold came under modest bearish pressure in the American session on Friday and dropped below $1,840. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays quiet above 2.8%, helping XAU/USD limit its losses ahead of the weekend.

Gold News

Bitcoin price will bounce to $36,000, but what happens next will leave you shocked

Bitcoin price will bounce to $36,000, but what happens next will leave you shocked

A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Bitcoin price. Here, analysts evaluate where BTC could be heading next. Does the possibility for a cat bounce make sense?

Read more

PANW shows bullish reversal chart pattern after earnings beat

PANW shows bullish reversal chart pattern after earnings beat

PANW stock benefits from continued strong revenue growth. Palo Alto Networks now nearly services half of the Global 2000. PANW stock is showing a bullish reversal pattern on its daily chart.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures