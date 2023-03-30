USD/MXN could break below 18.00 as Banxico hikes and oil stays supported – ING

Economists at ING think the Mexican Peso’s bullish momentum may have further to run.
25 bps hike by Banxico, and maybe a break below 18.00
“Today, Banxico will announce monetary policy and we expect a 25 bps rate hike to 11.25%. “Market pricing suggests investors have already scaled back expectations for additional Banxico tightening beyond today’s hike. If anything, leaving the door open for more tightening if needed as the Bank reiterates its resolution to fight inflation might see some positive impact on the MXN.”
“We think MXN remains attractive in an environment where markets favour currencies with high carry and positive exposure to rebounding crude prices.”
“A break below 18.00 in USD/MXN may be on the cards soon, potentially today on a hawkish surprise by Banxico.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to strong daily gains above 1.0900
EUR/USD has extended its daily rally and climbed above 1.0900 in the American session on Thursday. The disappointing data releases from the US and the risk-positive market environment, as reflected by rising US stocks, weigh on the US Dollar and fuels the pair's upside.
GBP/USD regains traction, rises to fresh multi-week highs above 1.2370
Following a downward correction in the European session, GBP/USD has gathered bullish momentum and climbed to its highest level since early February above 1.2370. Risk flows continue to dominate the financial markets and make it difficult for the US Dollar to find demand.
Gold rises above $1,970 as US yields retreat
Gold price has regained its traction and climbed above $1,970 on Thursday. In addition to the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar, the pullback in the 10-year US Treasury bond yield from 3.6% helps XAU/USD continue to stretch higher.
Ethereum (ETH) holders gear up for Shanghai hard fork, will token unlock be delayed?
Ethereum network’s key upgrade, the Shanghai hard fork, is planned to go live on April 12. This is the most significant event since the altcoin’s transition to Proof-of-Stake, widely known as the Merge.
MULN stock rallies 20% on delivery van rumors
MULN, the electric vehicle penny stock with a hardcore shareholder following, is up 20% in Thursday's premarket after rumors circulated that news regarding the company's commercial EV vans is imminent.