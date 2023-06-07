- USD/MXN sinks to a seven-year low, influenced by the MXN’s favorable interest rate and Fed’s dovish stance.
- Despite USD/MXN decline, higher US Treasury bond yields hint at a potential Fed rate hike in July.
- A widened US trade deficit for April, driven by falling exports and rising imports, contributes to USD’s depreciation against the MXN.
USD/MXN collapsed to new seven-year lows on Wednesday, as the interest rate differential favors the Mexican Peso (MXN), while the US Dollar (USD) weakened on last week’s Fed dovish commentary ahead of the next week’s monetary policy meeting. Even though a risk-off impulse is present in the markets, the USD/MXN is trading at around 17.3600s after hitting a daily high of 17.3915.
Interest rate differential Favors the Mexican Peso; therefore, further USD/MXN downside expected
Sentiment remains deteriorated, as shown by US equities. Higher US Treasury bond yields cushion the USD/MXN from falling further, as investors bet the US Federal Reserve would hike rates in July after skipping the June meeting. The CME FedWatch Tool portrays odds for a 25-bps increase at 50.8%, at around the same level as yesterday.
Nevertheless, G10 central banks tightening monetary policy after skipping some rate-setting decisions keeps investors nervous about the Fed’s next move. During the last week, policymakers stressed that a pause is necessary to assess the impact of the cumulative tightening in the economy.
Data-wise, the US economic agenda featured the US Trade Balance, showing the deficit broadened in April, compared with March’s data. Numbers came at $-74.6B in April of 2023, vs. March’s $-60.B. A notable dip in exports contributed to this shift, while imports rose sharply
The greenback shifted positively; printing gains as shown by the US Dollar Index (DXY). The DXY, which tracks the USD performance against a basket of six currencies, pares its earlier losses, up 0.04%, at 104.078.
USD/MXN Price Analysis: Technical outlook
After testing the 17.99 on May 26, the USD/MXN plunged 3.50%, sponsored by overall MXN strength. Swing In market sentiment tempered the pair’s fall, but even comments that the Bank of Mexico would keep rates unchanged for two meetings was no excuse for the MXN to appreciate. Technical indicators like the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the three-day Rate of Change (RoC) suggest that sellers remain in charge. That said, the USD/MXN next support would be the year-to-date (YTD) low of 17.3046. A breach of the latter will expose the 2016 low of 17.0500 before diving to 17.0000. Conversely, the USD/MXN first resistance would be the 20-day EMA at 17.6314, followed by the 50-day EMA at 17.8587.
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|17.3584
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0259
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|17.3843
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|17.6412
|Daily SMA50
|17.8762
|Daily SMA100
|18.229
|Daily SMA200
|18.9589
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|17.4978
|Previous Daily Low
|17.3714
|Previous Weekly High
|17.7716
|Previous Weekly Low
|17.4195
|Previous Monthly High
|18.078
|Previous Monthly Low
|17.4203
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|17.4197
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|17.4495
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|17.3378
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|17.2914
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|17.2114
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|17.4643
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|17.5443
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|17.5907
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
