  • Emerging market currencies rise sharply versus US dollar on Wednesday, before FOMC decision.
  • USD/MXN falls for the third day in a row, below the 20-day moving average.

The USD/MXN broke below 24.00 and fell to 23.88, reaching the lowest level since April 20. It is falling for the third consecutive day as it continues to correct lower from 25.30 (last week high).

The greenback is falling versus emerging market currencies on Wednesday amid an improvement in market sentiment. Equity prices are higher in Wall Street. The Dow Jones gains 2.06% and the Nasdaq 2.96%. Optimism comes from several governments planning to gradually exit the lockdowns. Also after Gilead mentioned a treatment for coronavirus met the main goal.

Economic data from the US showed the terrible economic consequences but had a limited impact on markets. During the first quarter, GDP contracted by 4.8%. The worst reading since the 2008 financial crisis.

The greenback is falling particularly against emerging market currencies. Among the last ones, the South African rand (USD/ZAR -1.98%) and the Brazilian real (USD/BRL -1.75%) are the top performers.

USD/MXN technical outlook

The pair is trading near the lows, under pressure and technical indicators point to further losses. The next strong support is seen around the 23.70 area, the next target.

The USD/MXN is back below the 20-day moving average, today at 24.15 and it broke a short-term uptrend line. A recovery above 24.30 would alleviate the bearish pressure.

Overview
Today last price 24.0048
Today Daily Change -0.2960
Today Daily Change % -1.22
Today daily open 24.3008
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 24.1991
Daily SMA50 22.5579
Daily SMA100 20.6871
Daily SMA200 20.0684
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 24.8981
Previous Daily Low 24.2107
Previous Weekly High 25.2916
Previous Weekly Low 23.8631
Previous Monthly High 25.459
Previous Monthly Low 19.1536
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 24.4733
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 24.6355
Daily Pivot Point S1 24.0416
Daily Pivot Point S2 23.7825
Daily Pivot Point S3 23.3543
Daily Pivot Point R1 24.729
Daily Pivot Point R2 25.1572
Daily Pivot Point R3 25.4164

 

 

