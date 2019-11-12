USD/MXN breaks critical resistance, rises above 19.30 to highest in four weeks

- Mexican peso accelerates losses versus the greenback, as technicals add to the negative tone.
- Former Bolivian President Morales lands in Mexico.
On a bad day for Latin American currencies, the Mexican peso was having a decent performance but all changed over the last two hours. The USD/MXN pair broke above 19.20/25, a critical resistance and jumped to 19.33, reaching the highest level in almost a month.
The pair accelerated to the upside after being able to remain relatively steady amid a rally of the US Dollar against Latin American currencies. Social and political turmoils in the region weight on market sentiment.
In a Mexican plane, former Bolivian President Evo Morales landed in Mexico that offered asylum. While Mexican President Lopez Obrador took a position supporting Morales, US President Donald Trump considered the resignation as a significant moment for democracy in the Western Hemisphere. The difference between the presidents represents a new risk in their relationship.
More gains ahead?
As long as USD/MXN holds above 19.25 more gains seem likely. The momentum favors the upside after breaking a four-week range, rebounding from a long-term support level. The bullish breakout clears the way toward 19.45/50, the next strong resistance. At current prices, the outlook favors the upside. A retreat back under 19.30 would ease the pressure, while under 19.20 a move back to the previous range 19.00/20 seems likely.
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|19.272
|Today Daily Change
|0.1661
|Today Daily Change %
|0.87
|Today daily open
|19.1059
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|19.1434
|Daily SMA50
|19.3912
|Daily SMA100
|19.3809
|Daily SMA200
|19.264
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|19.166
|Previous Daily Low
|19.0846
|Previous Weekly High
|19.2536
|Previous Weekly Low
|19.0434
|Previous Monthly High
|19.8623
|Previous Monthly Low
|19.0176
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|19.1349
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|19.1157
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|19.0717
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|19.0375
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|18.9903
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|19.1531
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|19.2002
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|19.2344
