USD/MXN breaks critical resistance, rises above 19.30 to highest in four weeks

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Mexican peso accelerates losses versus the greenback, as technicals add to the negative tone. 
  • Former Bolivian President Morales lands in Mexico. 

On a bad day for Latin American currencies, the Mexican peso was having a decent performance but all changed over the last two hours. The USD/MXN pair broke above 19.20/25, a critical resistance and jumped to 19.33, reaching the highest level in almost a month. 

The pair accelerated to the upside after being able to remain relatively steady amid a rally of the US Dollar against Latin American currencies. Social and political turmoils in the region weight on market sentiment

In a Mexican plane, former Bolivian President Evo Morales landed in Mexico that offered asylum. While Mexican President Lopez Obrador took a position supporting Morales, US President Donald Trump considered the resignation as a significant moment for democracy in the Western Hemisphere. The difference between the presidents represents a new risk in their relationship. 

More gains ahead? 

As long as USD/MXN holds above 19.25 more gains seem likely. The momentum favors the upside after breaking a four-week range, rebounding from a long-term support level. The bullish breakout clears the way toward 19.45/50, the next strong resistance. At current prices, the outlook favors the upside. A retreat back under 19.30 would ease the pressure, while under 19.20 a move back to the previous range 19.00/20 seems likely. 

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 19.272
Today Daily Change 0.1661
Today Daily Change % 0.87
Today daily open 19.1059
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 19.1434
Daily SMA50 19.3912
Daily SMA100 19.3809
Daily SMA200 19.264
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 19.166
Previous Daily Low 19.0846
Previous Weekly High 19.2536
Previous Weekly Low 19.0434
Previous Monthly High 19.8623
Previous Monthly Low 19.0176
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 19.1349
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 19.1157
Daily Pivot Point S1 19.0717
Daily Pivot Point S2 19.0375
Daily Pivot Point S3 18.9903
Daily Pivot Point R1 19.1531
Daily Pivot Point R2 19.2002
Daily Pivot Point R3 19.2344

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD struggling to hold above 1.1000

EUR/USD struggling to hold above 1.1000

The EUR/USD pair is trading at one-month lows just above the 1.1000 level, undermined by softer-than-expected EU data and persistent uncertainty surrounding the US-China trade relationship.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD stuck around 1.2850

GBP/USD stuck around 1.2850

The Pound traded lifeless this Tuesday, confined to familiar levels against most rival despite mixed employment data and mounting tensions heading into December’s election.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Recovering within range ahead of Trump’s words

USD/JPY: Recovering within range ahead of Trump’s words

Japan’s Machinery Tool Orders collapsed in October, according to preliminary estimates. US President Trump is due to deliver a speech, may refer to the US-China trade deal. USD/JPY neutral for the week at around 109.20, downside potential well limited.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Remains vulnerable near 3-month lows

Gold: Remains vulnerable near 3-month lows

Gold remained depressed through the mid-European session on Tuesday and is currently placed near three-month lows, just above $1450 level. 

Gold News

Bitcoin: Google's threat, halving, and the best cost strategy

Bitcoin: Google's threat, halving, and the best cost strategy

Google threat Bitcoin ecosystem with its Sycamore Quantum Computer. According to experts, the next halving in the Bitcoin mining rewards will occur on May 14, 2020. Dollar-Cost Averaging strategy has yielded a return of over 500 % since 2014.
 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures