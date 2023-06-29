- USD/MXN trades sideways but shifts toward daily highs, with a 0.16% gain, as the US Dollar finds strength.
- A faster-than-expected GDP rise and lower Jobless Claims fuel the USD, causing US Treasury bond yields to surge.
- Anticipation of additional Fed rate hikes due to strong US economic performance affects USD/MXN.
USD/MXN traded sideways on Thursday after reaching a daily low of 17.0463, but data from the United States (US) bolstered the US Dollar, lifting the USD/MXN pair toward its daily highs. Nevertheless, as the greenback stabilized, the USD/MXN retreated from its high, exchanges hands at 17.1136, gains 0.16%.
Growing speculations for Fed tightening stirs greenback rise, underpins the USD/MXN
US economic data revealed that the country grew faster than expected, with the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the first quarter rising by 2.0%, above prior’s readings of 1.3%. At the same time, Initial Jobless Claims for the last week rose by 239K, below estimates of 265K, halting three consecutive reports trend of 260K plus claims, which erroneously suggested the labor market was cooling.
Consequently, US Treasury bond yields surged, with the 2-year note yield reaching 4.9%, its highest level since March 15, while the US Dollar Index (DXY), a measure of the greenback’s value against a basket of peers, advanced 0.33%, up at 103.302, a tailwind for the USD/MXN.
Given that US economic data is proving solid during the last month, expectations had grown about further tightening by the US Federal Reserve (Fed). During the Eurozone (EU) session, Fed Chair Jerome Powell crossed newswires emphasizing that the majority of the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee (FOMC) expects two additional rate hikes towards the year’s end amidst high inflation data and a tight labor market.
Odds for a 25 bps rate hike in July increased to 87%, while traders shifted their view of only one rate increase as chances for the November meeting augmented to 33.7%, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.
Across the border, Mexico’s lack of economic data keeps USD/MXN traders leaning into the US Dollar dynamics and market sentiment, which turned risk-averse after US data.
USD/MXN Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The USD/MXN is trading sideways, nearby the lows of the year, reached on June 16 at 17.0219. Even though oscillators suggest that further downside is expected, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicates buyers are entering the market. However, they lack the strength to lift the pair towards its most important resistance level, the May 17 daily low of 17.4039. A breach of the latter could increase buying pressure and lift the USD/MXN to test the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 17.5247. Otherwise, a drop below 17.1000 would keep sellers eyeing the 17.00 mark.
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|17.1017
|Today Daily Change
|0.0097
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|17.092
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|17.2444
|Daily SMA50
|17.5813
|Daily SMA100
|17.9628
|Daily SMA200
|18.7329
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|17.124
|Previous Daily Low
|17.046
|Previous Weekly High
|17.2656
|Previous Weekly Low
|17.061
|Previous Monthly High
|18.078
|Previous Monthly Low
|17.4203
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|17.0942
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|17.0758
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|17.0507
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|17.0094
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|16.9728
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|17.1286
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|17.1653
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|17.2066
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
