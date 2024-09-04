Risk aversion remains a key feature of markets after hefty losses for US stocks yesterday suggest the August rebound may have peaked around the high seen in July. European stocks have dropped around 1% so far today and US equity futures are in the red, led by tech. Recall that, seasonally, September is the worst month of the calendar year (over the past 25 years) for the S&P 500, Scotiabank’s Chief FX Strategist Shaun Osborne notes.
USD mixed versus majors as global stocks drop again
“The FX market is trading in (mostly) risk-off mode; the JPY and CHF are outperformers among the majors again but so is the ZAR (on better economic data). The USD is mixed to slightly lower, however, as markets continue to mull Fed easing risks. ISM Manufacturing data suggested slowing US growth momentum (paring back the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow estimate to 2.0%).”
“Markets are pricing incrementally more risk of a 50bps cut (about 40% priced in now) but payrolls data at the end of the week is still the key determinant of the Fed policy outlook. Today’s JOLTS data is expected to reflect some softening in the US labour market. More focus on weaker employment trends in the Fed’s Beige Book may bolster the perception that the bar to a 50bps Fed cut on September 18th is relatively low.”
“Japan releases labour cash earnings data tonight. July data may slow somewhat relative to June’s 4.5% rise but the trend in strengthening pay growth will support the outlook for modest BoJ tightening ahead. The DXY is nearing short-term range support at 101.55; losses may extend towards 101 on losses below here.”
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1050 as USD recovery loses steam
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.1050 in the European session on Wednesday. The US Dollar struggles to build on its weekly gains ahead of mid-tier macroeconomic data releases from the US, allowing the pair to keep its footing.
GBP/USD extends sideways grind above 1.3100
GBP/USD stays in a consolidation phase and fluctuates at around 1.3100 on Wednesday. The pair struggles to capitalize on the US Dollar's weakness amid a risk-averse market atmosphere. All eyes turn to the US jobs data after the ISM Manufacturing PMI miss.
Gold rebounds from multi-week lows, stays below $2,500
After touching its lowest level since mid-August near $2,470, Gold stages a rebound but remains below $2,500. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays on the back foot near 3.8% ahead of US data, helping XAU/USD limit its losses.
Canada Interest Rate Decision Preview: BoC expected to cut interest rates by 25 bps on September 4
There is widespread expectation that the BoC will lower its policy rate for the third consecutive meeting on September 4. Mirroring previous decisions by the central bank, this move would most likely be of 25 basis points, taking the benchmark interest rate to 4.25%.
Bitcoin continues its downtrend
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ripple (XRP) prices are approaching their key support levels; closing below suggests a decline ahead. At the same time, Ethereum (ETH) also trails Bitcoin’s path as it nears the $2,300 level, with a break below this level indicating a bearish trend ahead.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.